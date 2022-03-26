Darragh Fitzgibbon the hero as Cork edge Kilkenny to book place in league final

A late goal from Darragh Fitzgibbon crowned an exceptional performance from the midfielder and propelled Cork into the league final after a thrilling finale at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Kilkenny were unable to deal with a late surge from the home side, who repeated their win over their rivals in last year’s All-Ireland semi final.

Kilkenny had led for much of the match and even when Cork managed to draw level, as they did by repeatedly clawing back deficits, they found it notoriously difficult to get their noses in front. They finally managed it with a free from Conor Lehane in the 63rd minute but Kilkenny hit back with scores from Alan Murphy and John Donnelly to regain the lead with five minutes left.

But the finish belonged to Cork with Fitzgibbon racing through and goaling shortly afterwards, the start of 1-3 without reply from Cork. Kilkenny had nothing left and must now turn their attention to the Leinster Championship match with Westmeath in three weeks, while Cork prepare for a league final against Waterford or Wexford next weekend.

Fitzgibbon was outstanding in an area of the field where Kilkenny struggled, taking off Cian Kenny in the second half, a tough lesson for the newcomer who had played well in their matches until then. They were boosted by two goals in the first half from Mossy Keoghan, but even he faded after half time, as Cork sorted out their defensive issues.

Daire O’Leary had a torrid first half trying to contain Keoghan and was taken off at half time, replaced by Tim O’Mahony, who fired over an equalising score in the 44th minute after Kilkenny led 2-12 to 0-14 at half time, moving five clear shortly after the resumption.

But each time Kilkenny managed to find a counter response and never conceded the lead until Lehane’s point seven minutes from the end of normal time. To O’Mahony’s point, Alan Murphy answered with a pointed free won by Walter Walsh and Eoin Cody landed his fourth from play. Billy Ryan also had four points from play, three of Ryan’s in the opening half.

Cork were level again just before the hour mark with two points from Patrick Horgan, including his first from play, though it did not prevent his substitution moments later with Lehane taking over the free-taking duties. That set up a furious Cork stampede to the finishing line.

The win was all the more satisfying for Cork because they had to recover from a slow start. Kilkenny powered out of the traps. They raced into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead inside six minutes, with Keoghan netting early. Cody set the tone with a score from the throw-in, after just a few seconds of play. Fitzgibbon, who finished with 1-3, had Cork quickly level, but then Kilkenny took a grip with Keoghan finishing to the net after an initial effort from Padraig Walsh was foiled.

In the early stages Michael Carey was an influential figure driving forward from half back, having taken Eoin Murphy’s puck out and launched the attack for the first goal. After the first green flag, Carey set up Ryan for a point and that was rapidly followed by another from Ryan and one from Cody after Cork lost the ball on their own puck out.

Out of nowhere, Kilkenny were sitting on a five-point lead, and another turnover ended with Cody firing over a point which restored their five-point advantage in the 11th minute. But Cork settled and seven points from Horgan frees and three from the impressive Alan Connolly had Kilkenny lapsing into a spell where their game started to malfunction.

After Kenny sent over a good score in the 16th minute, leaving them 1-6 to 0-4 ahead, Cork scored the next five points to draw the teams level over the space of the next six minutes. One of those was a massive score by Ciaran Joyce, set up by Lehane.

Cork had a goal chance when Shane Barrett set up Lehane on an overlap but Murphy saved well and Horgan failed to convert the rebound. By then Kilkenny had snapped out of their slumber, points from Alan Murphy and David Blanchfield edging them back in front.

In the 29th minute Carey was again involved in setting up Keoghan for his second goal. This was a more stylish effort, the forward using good footwork to get into position and finish with a powerful low shot past Patrick Collins.

Just before the interval Cork delayed too long on a free and a throw-in resulted, which led to Kilkenny winning a free which Murphy sent over, Kilkenny’s only score from a free in the first half, leaving them 2-12 to 0-14 in front. Instead of being possibly two points down, Cork went in with a deficit twice that. But they still found the answers they needed and head into the final brimming with confidence.

Scorers: Cork - P Horgan 0-8 (0-8 fs); D Fitzgibbon 1-4; A Connolly 0-4; C Lehane 0-6 (0-3 fs); S Barrett, C Joyce, R O’Flynn, S Kingston, T O’Mahony 0-1 each. Kilkenny - A Murphy 0-6 (0-4 fs); M Keoghan 2-0; B Ryan, E Cody 0-4 each; P Walsh 0-2; D Blanchfield, C Kenny, C Buckley, J Donnelly 0-1 each.

Cork: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane; A Connolly, P Horgan, S Kingston.

Subs: T O’Mahony for O’Leary (ht); S Harnedy for Barrett (46); C Cahalane for Kingston (52); J O’Connor for Horgan (59).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, A Murphy; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, C Buckley.

Subs: J Maher for Kenny (46); J Donnelly for Keoghan (61); R Reid for Buckley (63).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).

Attendance: 16,910.