Darragh Egan rues ‘unacceptable’ performance as Wexford bleed six goals to Brian Lohan’s men

Clare put the boot in: Tony Kelly signs autographs on hurley sticks, programmes and a shoe, for supporters after the Banner men ran riot in Wexford Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It was a case back in business for Brian Lohan and Clare with a six-goal rout whereas it was back to the drawing board for Wexford counterpart Darragh Egan after a 22-point shellacking on home soil.

With star men like Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Ryan Taylor returning, there was always going to be a different edge to Clare, but the manner with which they laid waste to their hosts was extraordinary.

Egan rued the concession of an “unacceptable” 4-17 in the opening half and while the Model boss has made no bones about their championship priorities, this was like a stiff punch to the mid-section.

“Nothing can excuse conceding 4-17 in the first half and I want to make that very clear. That is just not acceptable,” an exasperated Egan said.

“We won five from five in the league (last year), absolutely flying it then got a fair beating against Waterford. Our focus, yes, we want to be more robust, better equipped for April 22 this year. But we still want to go out and try and win every league game.

“Other lads came in and didn’t perform and unfortunately the nature of the game is they might not see action for the remainder of the year.”

Captain Lee Chin, Matt O’Hanlon, Rory O’Connor, Kevin Foley and Mark Fanning trained fully yesterday morning and should return soon, but that was little solace for those in Wexford Park.

It was like men against boys with Clare, stung by a harrowing defeat to Limerick two weeks ago, putting the foot to the floor from the off and there was little let-up as they sought green flags.

They now have a dozen goals accumulated in three league games with Lohan quickly drawing a line in the sand after their Treaty mauling.

“The Limerick game was so bad on a lot of fronts that there was no point in dwelling too much on it. Sometimes you just have to endure those tough knocks,” Lohan said.

“When you’re playing quality opposition, you have to be right every day and if you’re a little bit off in your approach and the personnel on the field, you can ship a hiding.”

Peter Duggan fired their first goal after coasting through the Wexford defence and while Conor McDonald rattled the net at the other end three minutes later (1-3 apiece), this quickly turned into a rout.

David Reidy fired their second goal in the 15th minute after Tony Kelly put it on a plate while the green flag was up again quickly as another long Eamonn Foudy puck-out caused consternation with Aidan McCarthy pouncing, 3-9 to 1-4.

Clare were slicing holes in the Wexford defence at will and Kelly had their fourth goal in the 28th minute as they coasted in 20 points to the good at the break, 4-17 to 1-6.

Cathal Dunbar led a mini-fightback as Wexford hit seven of the first 10 points to put some respectability on the scoreboard, 4-20 to 1-13, with the wind behind them.

The goals kept coming for Clare, though, with Duggan setting up Reidy, who applied a smart finish, while substitute Mark Rodgers had their sixth in the 69th minute.

A sign of what Clare can do but also some cause for Wexford panic with Egan also revealing that defender Paudie Foley is “not home at the moment” with doubts about whether he will return before the Leinster Championship.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SCORERS – Clare: A McCarthy 1-10 (6f); D Reidy 2-1; T Kelly 1-2; P Duggan 1-1; M Rodgers 1-0; D Fitzgerald 0-3; I Galvin 0-2; R Taylor, C Malone, E Foudy (f), D Ryan, A Hogan, D Conroy 0-1 each. Wexford: R Banville 0-8 (6f, 2 ’65); C McDonald 1-0; C Dunbar 0-3; C McGuckin 0-2; C Foley, R Higgins, D Reck, C Hearne, I Carty 0-1 each.

CLARE – E Foudy 8; A Hogan 7, C Cleary 7, P Flanagan 7; D Ryan 7, J Conlon 7, B O’Connell 6; D Fitzgerald 7, R Taylor 7; A McCarthy 8, C Malone 6, T Kelly 7; I Galvin 7, P Duggan 7, D Reidy 8. Subs: M Rodgers 7 for Galvin (42), O Cahill 6 for Ryan (48), D Conroy 7 for Malone (55), A Fitzgerald 6 for Flanagan (57), S Morey 6 for Taylor (66).

WEXFORD – J Lawlor 5; S Reck 6, S Donohoe 6, D Clarke 6; C Foley 6, D Reck 6, J O’Connor 5; L Óg McGovern 5, C Dunbar 7; C Flood 5, C Hearne 6, C McGuckin 6; R Higgins 6, C McDonald 6, R Banville 6. Subs: I Carty 6 for Foley (44), C Byrne Dunbar 6 for McGovern (47), J Doran 6 for Flood (55), E Murphy 6 for J O’Connor (60).

REF – T Walsh (Waterford)