Darragh Egan is confident Oz-bound Wexford quartet will return

Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan is confident that four players bound for Australia in the coming weeks will be back for Walsh Cup duty next January.

There have been suggestions locally that Paudie Foley would not be available to the squad in 2023, while Kevin Foley and Damien and Shane Reck are also set for extended stays Down Under in the coming weeks.

But Egan says his understanding, particularly about Paudie Foley, is different. “Some of the lads are going on trips and holidays but when we return to training in December, we’ll have a full cohort ready to train and ready for the Walsh Cup in January.

“At present, we’d expect the four players mentioned to be playing. Three of the four are teachers and are taking career breaks and people will say they’re gone for the year because of that but that is not always the case. Some will be home for Christmas, some in December.

“Paudie has no firm plans made but I do envisage he will be part of our squad in 2023. Damien and Shane are going to an uncle in Sydney,” said Egan, citing the brothers’ lesser football commitments. “They’re going while the football season is on,” he added.

Wexford’s club hurling championships came to a conclusion over the weekend and attention will now focus on the club football championships which begin in two weeks’ time.