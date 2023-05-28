Dark cloud now hanging over Wexford hurling

Wexford's Jack O'Connor in action against Westmeath's Davy Glennon during their Leinster SHC Round 4 clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Seán McGoldrick

As Wexford fans headed home last January having watched their hurlers beat Kilkenny for the ninth time in 12 games, they had every reason to be optimistic about the year ahead.

