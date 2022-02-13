Daniel Teague goal enough for Fermanagh to hold off Longford and Lancashire take points home from Cavan

A goal from Daniel Teague in the 33rd minute proved to be the difference as Fermanagh made it two wins from two in Division 3B with a 1-10 to 0-11 win over Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Teague’s goal just before the break put Fermanagh ahead by nine points, and while great credit must go to Longford who fought hard in the second half and kept the Erne County scoreless, they just couldn’t overturn that deficit to pull off a winning comeback.

Fermanagh started brightly and built up a two-point lead twice in the opening six minutes. They were four ahead on 20 minutes. Joe O’Brien replied for Longford before Fermangh took control again through John Duffy and Teague.

Longford came storming back in the second half. O’Brien hit over three points (two frees) and Paddy Lynam with two cut the gap to just three on 58 minutes. Try as they might they couldn’t get further scores until Karl Murray got a point in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Lancashire came, saw and conquered in their 0-23 to 0-12 win against Cavan. The English side led from the start with ace free-taker Danny Connolly pivotal.

When Kevin Fennelly edged the visitors into a 0-4 to 0-3 lead after 17 minutes, the game gradually ran away from the Ulstermen.

Lancashire’s physical dominance stymied Cavan’s chances of closing the gap. The second half was much more even with Cavan aggressive in the tackle and disciplined in defence.

Diarmaid Carney’s four consecutive frees were their only other consolation.