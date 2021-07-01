| 14°C Dublin

Dan Morrissey and Graeme Mulcahy miss out as John Kiely names Limerick side for Cork clash

LIMERICK hurling boss John Kiely has kept faith with 13 of his All-Ireland heroes for Saturday evening’s Munster SHC semi-final showdown with Cork – but there’s no place for All Star full-back Dan Morrissey.

Morrissey and veteran forward Graeme Mulachy are the duo missing out, having started last December’s Croke Park decider against Waterford. Both players are named on the bench for the game at Semple Stadium.

Morrissey’s No 3 jersey goes to Richie English, who was confined to a subs role last winter after tearing his cruciate ligament the previous February.

Meanwhile, there’s a recall at top of the left for Peter Casey, who featured prominently during last year’s Munster campaign only to lose his starting berth for the All-Ireland series.

Seán Finn, an All Star in each of the last three seasons, returns in his customary corner-back position following a hamstring injury.

LIMERICK (SHC v Cork) - N Quaid; S Finn, R English, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

