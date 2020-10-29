Daithí Burke a major doubt for Galway ahead of Leinster SHC opener againt Wexford

Galway's star defender Daithí Burke is a major doubt for the Tribesmen's Leinster SHC opener with Wexford in Croke Park on Saturday.

The full back is struggling with a calf injury he picked up on club duty and aggravated in Turloughmore's county SHC defeat to St Thomas' last month.

Burke has been a key part of the Galway rearguard, winning four All Stars on the bounce from 2015 to 2018 and should he miss out, Gearóid McInerney is tipped for the full back spot, having played there previously.

Burke has faced a hectic schedule over the past few seasons as he also lines out for the Corofin footballers who earned their third All-Ireland club title in a row back in January.

Galway put down a mixed league campaign under new boss Shane O'Neill, winning three and losing two of their five outings. However they welcome talisman Joe Canning back into the side after an injury-ravaged 2019.

Galway take on Wexford at 6.15 at HQ on Saturday with Dublin facing Kilkenny at 3.45 in the other semi-final.

Online Editors