Daithí Burke emerges as 11th-hour doubt for Tribesmen

Daithí Burke has emerged as an 11th-hour injury doubt for Galway's All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash with Clare at Croke Park today (5.0) after damaging his ankle in training earlier this week.

There were some fears that the influential full-back, a three-time All-Star, had broken his ankle but they have been allayed and Tribe boss Micheál Donoghue told the 'Connacht Tribune' that Burke "will be OK, he will be fine" to play a full part.

It remains to be seen whether the Turloughmore defender will be at 100pc just days after the scare, however, as Galway look to book their place in the All-Ireland final.

Were he to miss out, it would be a seismic loss for the Tribesmen especially given the expected duel between Burke and Clare talisman John Conlon and the influence it may have on deciding who prevails.

John Hanbury would likely deputise at No 3 with Paul Killeen coming in at corner-back if he does miss out but Donoghue has named Burke in his starting 15 as All-Star full-forward Conor Cooney replaces Niall Burke in the only change from their Leinster final replay defeat of Kilkenny.

It has been a difficult week at GAA HQ as the controversy over Páirc Uí Chaoímh and the hosting of the Liam Miller tribute soccer match rages on, but this weekend brings far happier times.

The Croke Park turnstiles are set to click around 125,000 times between today and tomorrow as hurling takes centre stage on a gap week for the All-Ireland SFC 'Super 8s'.

The clash of neighbours Galway and Clare is expected to draw approximately 50,000 with up to 75,000 spectators expected for tomorrow's Cork-Limerick clash (3.30).

Galway arrive as Leinster champions, but their ambitions extend well beyond continued supremacy in their adopted province as they pursue an All-Ireland double for the first time since 1987-'88 and they are hot favourites to reach the decider for the third time in four years.

The Banner are in the last four - and back in Croke Park - for the first time since 2013, which was also the last year they lifted Liam MacCarthy.

And while they twice lost to Cork in this year's Munster campaign - including in the final where they surrendered an eight-point first-half lead - their stock is still soaring after wins over Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick and Wexford.

They also boast a healthy championship record against the Tribesmen down through the years, although they lost their last clash in the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Limerick, who last won the All-Ireland title 45 years ago, are bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2007 having lost only two of 16 games in all competitions this year and John Kiely retains faith with the side which saw off the Cats.

Whether their youthful squad - full of All-Ireland U-21 winners from 2016 and 2017 can deliver on the biggest stage just yet remains to be seen, but they certainly arrive with impressive credentials and key attacker Kevin Downes returns to the match-day 26 for the first time this summer.

The Rebels were unbeaten en route to retaining their Munster title - including a pulsating draw with the Treaty - and John Meyler names the same side which scorched to provincial glory.

Mark Ellis returns to the match-day squad and Meyler's men are on a mission as they look to break a five-year duck having lost their last two All-Ireland semi-finals (2014 and '17).

