Cyril Farrell: 'Galway brand is damaged by competing interests pulling against each other'

What I do know is this: the nonsense that’s putting Galway hurling on the back pages nearly every day is hard to take for those of us who regard it as being such an important part of our way of life.

Galway hurling isn’t the sole property of the county board, sponsors, managers, players or supporters. It belongs to everyone in the county as part of our identity and deserves to be respected as such. We’re not seeing much of that respect right now. Too many competing interests are viewing things solely their way to the detriment of the big picture.

A row between sponsors, Supermac’s and the county board should remain exactly that – a private dispute, best addressed and sorted out behind closed doors.

What’s to be gained by a public airing of whatever differences exist between them? These aren’t complicated Brexit talks – so less of megaphone stuff please. And if that wasn’t putting Galway in the public eye for the wrong reasons, there’s also the senior manager issue, still unresolved and likely to remain so for some time.

While almost all other counties have their managers in place and already looking ahead to 2020, Galway are in limbo. It’s nearly 17 weeks since they were eliminated from the championship and seven weeks since Micheál Donoghue resigned.

It’s a long time on both fronts, yet the management question doesn’t even appear close to being answered. Managements in other counties are busily monitoring what’s happening in their club championships, but that’s not happening in Galway because there’s no one in charge.

OK, so it might not prove too serious in the long run, but it’s still wrong that no manager is in place by now. A new man will obviously have his own views on what he wants, so checking out the county championships would be helpful, especially at a time when the panel needs to be freshened up.

Donoghue’s departure came as a shock. He had the backing of nearly everyone in the county and people expected him to continue.

Being dumped out of the championship so early this year was disappointing, but these things happen. Galway lost out on the tightest of scoring differences in a group where four of the five teams had serious All-Ireland ambitions.

Galway were expected to be in the top three, but then Tipperary lost out in Munster last year. It shows that under the round-robin system, everybody is at risk. There was a lot of angst in Tipp last year, yet 14 months later they were All-Ireland champions.

There’s absolutely no reason why Galway can’t do likewise if things are handled properly, something that’s not happening right now.

Donoghue did an excellent job, but was perfectly entitled to step down. And when he did go, the task of replacing him should have been better handled.

We don’t know all the circumstances behind his decision, but whatever they were, they’re in the past now. From the day he resigned, it should have been all about getting the best possible replacement as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The big fear now among genuine hurling people in Galway is that all sorts of issues are crossing over each other. We are going around in a circle at a time when everyone should be pulling together in a straight line.

Maybe this is an old-fashioned concept, but I have always believed in the principle of county boards administering, sponsors sponsoring, managers managing, players playing and supporters supporting.

The day any group starts believing they could do a better job in one of the other areas is the day the breakdown starts. That’s happening in Galway now, which is very bad for the county at a time when the game itself is probably never stronger.

There’s no doubt that Galway have the players to win more All-Ireland over the next few years. Yes, the squad needs change, but the talent is there.

Getting everything in order so that a new manager gets to work should be all that matters. That process has moved too slowly and now there’s the Supermac’s row as well.

The combination of issues is not only unfortunate, but also very damaging to the Galway brand – on and off the field. Everyone is losing as a result.

