Curran’s goal vital as Déise struggle to subdue Laois

Waterford are into the draw for the second round of hurling qualifiers, but not without a blood curdling scare.

In the end, they beat Laois by five points on a sweltering afternoon in Nowlan Park. But they contrived to surrender a position of complete authority and briefly, with 15 minutes to play, looked like they might be cast as victims in the upset of the hurling year. They face Cork or Galway in the next round.

“There was a combination of missed scoring opportunities and situations where we had two and three players going up for the one ball in defence,” Liam Cahill reflected. “Then, somebody going for a ball and not resetting and Laois bodies everywhere.

“This game is so dangerous now that the minute the ball leaves your hurley, it can be back beside you within seconds. So you cannot switch off.

“We spoke about it. It’s frustrating. And it’s hard to look at.”

At half-time, Cahill’s team led by eight points. On a day for doing just enough and not spilling a drop of sweat more, it seemed as though Waterford had done all the required running.



But by the second half water break, Laois were ahead. Deservedly so too. There was nothing fortunate about the Laois comeback, though Waterford will ask themselves how, given their lead and the volume of subsequent chances they created, it could have come to that.

After Waterford were denied a goal when referee Liam Gordon punished Stephen Bennett for a throw in the build-up midway through the second half, Enda Rowland launched the resultant free towards goal. Cha Dwyer won it in a thicket of bodies near the Waterford square. Better again, he had the wherewithal to flick a pass to substitute Ciarán Comerford, who slammed home the goal.

Laois led for the first time. It was just a week since ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett implored the Laois public to be more realistic in their expectations of the team. They hadn’t, he pointed out, beaten a tier one county other than Dublin in relevant memory.

With ten minutes to play here, they looked as likely to win as Waterford.

Cahill’s team were unforgivably wasteful in the second half. They hit a string of poor wides and their attempts at opening Laois up were hindered by inaccurate passing.

Little surprise then, that their redemption score — a goal from Patrick Curran — came via a more direct method.

A long ball was caught by Aussie Gleeson on the Laois D. He quickly transferred possession into Curran’s flightpath and he made no mistake.

And still, it took a third minute injury time goal from Stephen Bennett to put any sort of daylight between the teams. Paddy Purcell was outstanding. Having scored two massive goals last week against Antrim, he finished with 1-4 here.

PJ Scully was exemplary with his frees too, but in the end Laois probably lacked the spread of scorers.

Asked afterwards if Laois could have won, Plunkett admitted: “Yes, I think it was a game Laois could have won. One of the things at this level is, when you get turned over by the Waterfords of this world, they score. And they hurt you with those turnovers.

“It’s been a bit of a habit with us this year, coughing up possession. And at this level, you get punished.

“The pace and the level that this game is played at, you can’t turn the ball over the way we did. And it probably cost us a bit.

“I’d just really, really commend the team for the heart and the spirit that is in the team. People questioned that — but some of us didn’t, because we know these players. But I’m not interested in these sort of moral victories. We could have won the game.”

Scorers – Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (7f, 1 ’65); P Curran 1-2; L Moran 1-1; D Hutchinson 0-3; C Lyons, A Gleeson 0-2 each; I Daly, N Montgonery, J Prendergast, J Fagan, D Lyons 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully 0-10 (9f, 1 sideline); P Purcell 1-4; C Comerford 1-0; C Dwyer 0-2; E Rowland (f), P Delaney, C Collier, J Keyes, A Dunphy 0-1 each.

Waterford: S O’Brien; I Kenny, C Prunty, C Gleeson; C Lyons, I Daly, Shane Bennett; N Montgomery, A Gleeson; J Fagan, J Prendergast, K Moran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, P Curran. Subs: D Lyons for Montgomery (30), M Kiely for Moran (48), P Hogan for Fagan (51), J Barron for Prendergast (58), S McNulty for Shane Bennett (60).

Laois: E Rowland; D Hartnett, S Downey, F Fennell; P Delaney, C McEvoy, S Maher; J Keyes, J Kelly; C Collier, W Dunphy, P Purcell; C Dwyer, R King, PJ Scully. Subs: C Comerford for Dunphy (33), J Ryan for Maher (35), A Dunphy for King (56), J Lennon for McEvoy (63), M Whelan for Keyes (73).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).