Cuala see off Ballyboden in cracker to claim Dublin SHC crown for fifth time in six years

WHO needs atmosphere? No sooner had the embers cooled in Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon than the sparks started to fly between Cuala and Ballyboden St Enda’s in Parnell Park.

Between them, they produced a Dublin SHC final that ranks alongside any of the past ten years for quality, intensity and entertainment. And in the end, Cuala were crowned champions for a fifth time in six years, their already shimmering legacy getting another layer of gloss. The only shame was that no-one got to see it.

“The feeling is very much of satisfaction, job done,” noted Willie Maher, the former Tipperary minor and U-21 manager who has led Cuala to their past two county crowns, slotting seamlessly into the considerable void left by Mattie Kenny.

“It’s testament to the players we have and the leadership they showed. They were fantastic when the questions were asked.”

When they come to reflect on this rich period of success for Cuala, this will rank alongside their most impressive performances.

True, they trailed Ballyboden by six points late in the first half but yesterday, Maher’s team scored 2-20 from 24 chances.

David Treacy, an incessantly industrious presence, hit all of his frees. They even posted that sort of conversion rate with Con O’Callaghan largely tied up by James Madden.

Cuala only went ahead in the game in the 50th minute, when Seán Moran scored his second goal from a penalty after O’Callaghan was fouled.

Referee Seán Stack had already blown for the infraction by the time O’Callaghan wriggled free and put the ball in the ’Boden net.

The placement of Moran as a forward is one of the adaptations Maher has made to the team. Until yesterday, the experiment had drawn mixed results and unanswered questions.

Why change a winning formula? Where’s the logic in moving one of the most creative centre-backs/sweepers in hurling, the Dublin number six?

Moran scored a key goal against Lucan Sarsfields in the semi-final and here again yesterday, he smashed a shot past Finn McGarry at a stage in the first half when Cuala were struggling for air.

Power

“We were just talking about it, and thought we might need a bit more fire-power,” Maher explained.

“He’s a brilliant hurler and he can move there, we had players to play in the backs. It worked out today, worked out the last day.

“We’re just delighted for Seán, he’s a great fella. Look, he was asked to do it, and he did a fantastic job.”

The result was tough on Ballyboden.

Yesterday was exactly seven weeks since they conceded 4-18 to Kilmacud Crokes in the first round of this competition, losing by 14 points in a defeat that suggested they were a busted flush.

Yesterday, their hurling was direct when required but always thoughtful.

They attacked Seán Brennan’s puck-outs, scoring three first-half points off direct turnovers.

Paul Ryan put in a heroic shift up front while Conal Keaney, playing in his 11th county hurling final a week before his fifth county football final appearance, went at it with Cian O’Callaghan from the very start.

He scored a goal too, smartly flicking a rebound from Ryan’s saved penalty up to himself before tapping past the luckless Brennan.

“It’s hard when you don’t win but look, I’ve had some great days with that team as well,” admitted a visibly crestfallen Joe Fortune afterwards.

“Maybe after day one when we were in here and I’d say a lot of people didn’t think we’d be in a county final.

“I take my hat off to Cuala – great club, great group of players. But I’m just very proud of my own lads.”

The disappointment for Fortune was in knowing his team did so much right. Paul Ryan was superb. Niall Ryan took on the Cuala defence constantly, scoring four points from play.

And Madden, having snuffed out Na Fianna’s Donal Burke in the semi-final, severely restricted Con O’Callaghan’s threat.

But for a smattering of long-distance wides, particularly towards the end of the game, and some marginally indisciplined tackling, they were every bit as good as Cuala yesterday. They also lost Keaney to a second yellow card at a crucial moment late on.

“Maybe we gave away a couple of frees at a critical time,” Fortune reflected, “and we had a couple of chances at the end when the ball was cleared off the line.”

Five titles in six years is a legacy. And given Cuala’s age profile, they’re unlikely to stop there.

“This group is a representative group of the community they all live in: South county Dublin, Dalkey, Dún Laoghaire, Shankill,” Maher noted.

“So I think, look, they’re representing something bigger than themselves.”

SCORERS:

Cuala: D Treacy 0-11 (7f, 1 ’65); S Moran 2-3 (1-0 pen, 1f); J Malone, N Carty, Con O’Callaghan, C Cronin, M Schutte, N Kenny 0-1 each.

Ballyboden: P Ryan 0-8 (3f, 1 ’65); N Ryan 0-4; C Keaney 1-1; A Mellett, C Dooley 0-2 each; P Doherty 0-1.

TEAMS:

CUALA – S Brennan; M Conroy, O Gough, Cian O’Callaghan; D O’Connell, J Sheanon, J Malone; N Carty, S Treacy; D Treacy, C Cronin, D Ó Floinn; S Moran, Con O’Callaghan, M Schutte. Subs: C Sheanon for Carty (27), S Timlin for Conroy (36), N Kenny for D Ó Floinn (45), L Murphy for Cronin (65)

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S – F McGarry; S O’Connor, J Madden, L Corcoran; D Durkin, D O’Connor, S Lambert; N McMorrow, S McDonnell; C Dooley, N Ryan, P Doherty; A Mellett, P Ryan, C Keaney. Subs: D Curtin for Lambert (51), P Christie for McDonnell (51), P Dunleavy for S O’Connor (52), L McDwyer for Mellett (56), C McCormack for Doherty (61)

REF – S Stack (Parnells)

