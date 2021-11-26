Crokes quickly get ‘back down to earth’

While there’s no scientific formula for success in the provincial club championships, an accurate equation might go along the lines of: ‘the prospects of a given side fulfilling their potential is directly proportional to the length of time it takes to fully digest and celebrate their county championship win.’

In this, Kilmacud Crokes would claim legitimate excuse for being a little rusty here.

“We had to get back down to earth,” counters Kieran Dowling, who oversaw Crokes’ extraordinary comeback victory over Na Fianna a couple of weeks back, a victory that pits them against Westmeath champions Raharney in Sunday’s Leinster quarter-final.

“We knew we had two weeks to get ready for Raharney and we knew that we only had two weeks.”

Dowling was a selector when Crokes last won Dublin under Ollie Baker in 2014.

“We met a fantastic Ballyhale team,” he recalls, “but we didn’t do ourselves justice on the day. We want to go out and represent ourselves and our club as well as possible.”

A native of Tullamore, Dowling has been involved at every level with Crokes since coming to college in Dublin in 1984. Now, they are county senior champions in both codes, as well as having won the last three Dublin minor championships. The change in the club, he stresses, is difficult to fully appreciate.

“People talk about Crokes being a super club, but what they forget is from our clubhouse up to the mountains, there was no houses there. It was a village. You look at a country town or village, it’s expected that you will fall in with your GAA club. Whereas we have to keep selling ourselves.”

There is a parental link here for Dowling, whose father, John, was the 29th President of the GAA, serving from 1988 and 1991.

He also holds the distinction of having refereed five All-Ireland senior finals; three football and two hurling. During his time in Leinster Council, John Dowling also headed a taskforce to develop a strategy for GAA clubs in Dublin suburbs.

“He would have been very friendly with Con O’Callaghan’s grandfather, Dinny, who was chairman of the Westmeath County Board,” John adds. “And to watch Cuala win an All-Ireland or even watch the growth of hurling in south Dublin, that would have been something he very much enjoyed.”