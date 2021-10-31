County SHC round-up: Final line-ups confirmed in Clare, Dublin and Tipp

Seán Ryan of Na Fianna in action against Luke Walsh of Lucan Sarsfields during the Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final at Parnell Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Champions of 2018 Ballyea will face first-timers Inagh/Kilnamona in this season’s Clare Senior hurling championship decider. Despite being short of the services of injured talisman Tony Kelly, Ballyea just got over the line, defeating Newmarket on Fergus by 1-14 to 1-14 at Cusack Park Ennis yesterday. A tight and tense affair, this semi final went down to the wire, with the up to then unerring free-taker Colin Ryan driving a last ditch free wide to deny Newmarket a share of the spoils. Eoin Hayes grabbed Newmarket’s goal in the thirty-forth minute while Aaron Griffin raised a green flag for Ballyea on fifty.

Meanwhile one day earlier, at the same venue, Inagh/Kilnamona reached their first ever Senior final, by beating Éire Óg on a score-line of 1-17 to 0-17. Similar to the other semi final, this game had drama at the end also. Trailing by three points deep into injury time, Éire Óg were awarded a penalty when Shane O’Donnell was dragged down in the square. But free-taker Danny Russell aimed his shot directly at goalkeeper Pa Kelly and the 2013 All-Ireland winner denied him the much needed goal. In another close one, the sides were level on eleven occasions.

****

NA FIANNA and Kilmacud Crokes progressed to the final of the Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship following their respective wins over Lucan Sarsfields and Cuala at Parnell Park yesterday afternoon.

The first tie of the double-header saw Na Fianna advance to their first ever Dublin SHC final as they eased past a disappointing Lucan challenge by 1-20 to 0-12 with the bulk of the damage done in the first half. The lively Paul O’Dea scored two points in the first quarter to hand his side the early initiative and they added to their tally as the half progressed. Lucan remained in the hunt thanks largely to the free-taking of Ciaran Dowling but they suffered a fatal blow approaching the break as Currie fired home clinically past Sean McClelland.

Meanwhile, Kilmacud impressed from the outset in defeating holders Cuala by 1-18 to 1-13 with a Ronan Hayes penalty in the 10th minute helping Crokes to a deserved 1-7 to 0-8 interval lead.

They made a push for victory in the third quarter with Oisin O’Rorke scoring twice as they built a sufficient buffer by the time Sean Moran netted from a free with the final puck of the game.

****

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore/Castleiney will contest the Tipperary hurling final on November 14 after coming through two gripping semi-finals at Semple Stadium at the weekend.

Loughmore/Castleiney overcame a half-time deficit of five points to defeat Borris-Ileigh 1-18 to 1-15 yesterday. Tipp star John McGrath scored 1-12, including a 58th-minute penalty which completed their recovery after they trailed for so long after the 2019 Tipperary and Munster champions dominated the first half, helped by a fourth-minute James Devaney goal. Borris-Ileigh finished with 14 men with Kieran Maher red carded.

On Saturday, Sarsfields ended Kiladangan’s reign as champions on a 1-19 to 2-14 scoreline. Sars came from four-points down at half-time with injury-time points from Aidan McCormack and man of the match Paddy Creedon edging them to victory.

First-half goals from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour helped Kiladangan into a 2-8 to 0-10 half-time lead but a Conor Stakelum goal two minutes after the restart gave Thurles momentum. The five points from play by Paddy Creedon proved crucial.