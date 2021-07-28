Cork's underage revival continues with impressive Munster U-20 final win over Limerick

Cork players, from left, Jack Cahalane, Diarmuid Kearney and Sam Quirke celebrate after their side's victory in the Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final against Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork are one game away from retaining the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling title after coming through a stiff test against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

The Rebels only won the 2020 All-Ireland against Dublin at the start of July but they will face Galway in this year’s decider on August 7/8 following a good recovery after the loss of a six-point lead.

The home side trailed for much of the first half as Limerick made the most of the wind at their backs, with the free-taking of Cathal O’Neill key in the Shannonsiders opening up a three-point lead, 0-11 to 1-5, by the 21st minute.

However, Cork responded strongly and, with Brian Hayes, Jack Cahalane and Pádraig Power impressive in attack and Darragh Flynn in form from frees, they were 1-13 to 0-13 ahead as half-time approached before O’Neill’s ninth point.

On the resumption, Cork moved four in front thanks to points from Power and Robbie Cotter but Limerick stayed with them while the home side were guilty of wasting some goal opportunities. In the 41st minute, Power looked to have made it a seven-point game as his shot beat Conor O’Neill – who had saved from Robbie Cotter shortly before that – but Pádraig Harnett was there to clear off the line.

Power did point to put five in it, with Diarmuid Hegarty and Cathal O’Neill replying to cut the gap to three, but Cork were six ahead again by the 52nd minute as Jack Cahalane and sub Ben Cunningham landed points.

It still wasn’t enough as Hegarty, set up by Bryan Nix, goaled to halve the deficit, which was wiped out as O’Neill landed three frees to bring his tally to 15.

Limerick couldn’t find a lead point though and the excellent Sam Quirke set up Power to put Cork back in front before Flynn got his 12th of the night and fifth from play in the second half. O’Neill replied for Limerick but Cork sub Ben Cunningham ensured they would advance.

Scorers for Cork: D Flynn 0-12 (0-7f), P Power 1-5, B Hayes, R Cotter, J Cahalane, B Cunningham 0-2 each, B O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: C O’Neill 0-16 (0-15f), D Hegarty 1-3, A English, A O’Connor 0-2 each, B Nix 0-1.

CORK: C Wilson; C O’Brien, D O’Leary, E Downey; K Moynihan, C Joyce, E Twomey; S Quirke, B O’Sullivan; D Flynn, D Hogan, B Hayes; R Cotter, P Power, J Cahalane. Subs: B Cunningham for Hogan (42), C O’Donovan for O’Leary (50, injured), M Mullins for O’Sullivan (53), L Horgan for Cotter (53),

LIMERICK: C O’Neill; C Thomas, P Harnett, M Keane; E McEvoy, C Coughlan, C Ryan; J Quilty, C Downes; A English, C O’Neill, D Hegarty; B Nix, A O’Connor, R Fox. Subs: E Hurley for Ryan (33), F O’Connor for Keane (41), P Kirby for Downes (43), E Stokes for Fox (53).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).