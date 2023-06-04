Cork's loss is Munster's gain as underage dual star Ben O'Connor switches to rugby

Cork underage dual star Ben O'Connor looks set to have played his last GAA game as his attention turns to rugby having signed on the dotted line with Munster.

O'Connor starred at centre-back today as Cork landed the All-Ireland U-20 HC against Offaly in Semple Stadium before confirming his departure to pursue the oval ball.

O'Connor, Cork's All-Ireland MHC-winning skipper in 2021, was a vital cog of the Presentation Brothers College Cork side who recently landed the Munster Senior Schools rugby title and the St Finbarr's clubman has long been a target of Munster.

"No, I'm after deciding I'm going with the rugby, so this was my last hurling game," O'Connor told Independent.ie after he secured All-Ireland success in his final game.

"I was delighted to finish on a high now with the lads, you couldn't pick a better group of lads. They're all my best friends and you couldn't have asked for a better group to finish with.

"It was a very tough decision but I was happy with my decision in the end. It meant everything at the final whistle, it meant the whole world that I won it. I'm absolutely buzzing, on top of the world."