Cork vs Waterford: Deise playing for pride as Rebels look to move towards another Munster final

Independent.ie

Cork host Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the latest round of Munster hurling championship action. The game starts at 19.00 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/cork-vs-waterford-deise-playing-for-pride-as-rebels-look-to-move-towards-another-munster-final-38194639.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38194771.ece/d3c99/AUTOCROP/h342/1708857.jpg