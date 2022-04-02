Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 2 April 2022 | 6.1°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Stephen Bennett of Waterford in action against Ger Millerick of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
/
Dylan O'Connell
April 02 2022 06:45 PM
Throw-in at Semple Stadium is 7.15pm.
Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up