| 17.2°C Dublin

Cork v Limerick: Treaty put Munster title on the line at Semple Stadium

Sean O'Leary Hayes of Cork and his team-mates arrive for the Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sean O'Leary Hayes of Cork and his team-mates arrive for the Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sean O'Leary Hayes of Cork and his team-mates arrive for the Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sean O'Leary Hayes of Cork and his team-mates arrive for the Munster SHC semi-final against Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Patrick Earley

Follow the action from Semple Stadium in Thurles as Limerick defend their Munster SHC title in this semi-final against the Rebel County.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis from the likes of Joe Brolly, John Mullane, Pat Spillane, Vincent Hogan and Tomás O Sé. Issued during the GAA Championships.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy