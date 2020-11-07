Cork too strong for Dublin as Rebels march on to round two of the qualifiers

Cork proved too strong for Dublin in their qualifier clash at Semple Stadium Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

CORK’S rehabilitation is underway.

Quite how good they are – or could be - remains a mystery after an easier-than-expected six-point victory over Dublin in Thurles tonight.

But by any metric, it was a drastic, badly-needed improvement in the space of just a week.

Dublin, meanwhile, are out.

And a Championship which saw them break the county’s scoring record against Laois and mount an incredible, if ultimately fruitless, comeback against Kilkenny in Croke Park, ended in a defeat in Thurles that felt a little too familiar.

In the end, Cork won by six. But Dublin scored five of the last six points and for much of the important part of the game, chased shadows around Thurles.

We arrived in Semple Stadium unsure of either team’s form or whether it could be trusted.

In overhauling a mammoth 16-point deficit to Kilkenny in Croke Park last Saturday, Dublin almost pulled off the biggest Championship comeback victory in verifiable history.

Why they found themselves in such a bleak scenario in the first place surely consumed Mattie Kenny’s thoughts all week.

Cork meanwhile, almost had to had to be checked for a pulse, so meek was their surrender to Waterford at Semple Stadium seven days previously.

There was no hint of any self-pity here.

Both teams started brimming with intent, but Cork started better.

Danny Sutcliffe scored two excellent early points after fielding puck-outs but straight from the first whistle and all throughout, Cork’s pace caused problems in the Dublin defence.

Kieran Kingston had changed half of his attack from the Waterford game and here, the new men wasted no time in justifying their inclusion.

Robbie O’Flynn scored a brilliant point on the gallop before Jack O’Connor set up Declan Dalton for a goal after burning Paddy Smyth for pace.

Soon after, Dublin dropped Sutcliffe into midfield, leaving Conor Burke to play as a spare man.

The upshot was Dublin had extra cover.

But it left their inside two of Eamonn Dillon and Ronan Hayes starved of possession, with Dublin repeatedly finding Mark Coleman with their deliveries.

Cork’s puck-outs, meanwhile, were orchestrated to perfection.

Routinely, their half-forward line ghosted into space and on to one of Anthony Nash’s puck-outs.

And by half-time, Cork led by six points – 1-13 to 0-10 – with their half-forward line of O’Flynn, Shane Kingston and Séamus Harnedy scoring 11 points from play between them.

The first significant play of the second half saw Sutcliffe go bustle through on goal but his batted shot was saved by Nash.

And for every score Dublin scrapped and battled to claw back, Cork were able to respond with comparable ease, finding their half-forwards in acres of space and rendering Dublin’s spare man redundant.

Meanwhile, Mark Coleman gathered loose Dublin deliveries for sport.

By the water break in the second half, Cork were seven points up and coasting.

It was a sign of the improvement in their forward play that Patrick Horgan was one of their lesser lights.

And by the end, Dublin were reduced to lofting balls into a full-forward line of Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe and Conal Keaney in a vain attempt to create a goal that never came.

SCORERS – Cork: P Horgan 0-8 (5f, 1 ’65), S Harnedy, R O’Flynn 0-5 each, S Kingston 0-4, D Dalton 1-1, P Meade, J O’Connor 0-1 each. Dublin: D Burke 0-11 (9f), D Sutcliffe, C Crummey 0-3 each, C Boland, 0-2, C Burke, R Hayes, D Keogh 0-1 each.

CORK: A Nash; S O Donoghue, R Downey, C Spillane; D Cahalane, M Coleman, T O’Mahony; B Cooper, L Meade; R O’Flynn, P Horgan, S Harnedy; J O’Connor, D Dalton, S Kingston. Subs: S McDonnell for O’Donoghue (30 inj), C Lehane for Dalton (53), A Walsh for Harnedy (66), N O’Leary for Downey (68)

DUBLIN: A Nolan; J Madden, C O’Callaghan, P Smyth; C Burke, E O’Donnell, J Malone; D Gray, R McBride; C Boland, D Burke, D Sutcliffe; R Hayes, C Crummey, E Dillon. Subs: D Keogh for Dillon (47), S Moran for Malone (51), L Rushe for Hayes (51), M Schutte for Boland (53), C Keaney for McBride (67), S Barrett for O’Connor (74)

REF: J Keenan (Wicklow)

Online Editors