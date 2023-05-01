Munster SHC: Cork 0-27 Waterford 0-18

Cork’s Robert Downey in action against Waterford’s Dessie Hutchinson during the Munster SHC clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

A ghost of a game really, a cold facsimile of what drew 29,204 souls to the marina for a fixture that has often encapsulated the modern essence of Munster championship hurling.

Cork won essentially as they found a mind to, hurling from the first whistle with edge and coherence against visitors who were broadly unrecognisable from the side that had coursed Limerick all the way home in Thurles a week earlier.

“Cork teams have been accused of not working hard enough in the past, I don’t think that can be said about the team today” said manager Pat Ryan afterwards.

For him, it had been a perfect day. His first senior championship game as Cork boss and a confident expression of renewed faith in his project after that somewhat insipid loss to Kilkenny in the league semi-final.

With a city-end wind at their backs, his team simply eased through the gears to build a fast, authoritative lead that seldom looked like coming under any identifiable threat against opponents so chronically out of sorts.

And Davy Fitzgerald, to be fair, had little appetite for selling fantasy in his post-game assessment.

“It’s easy to assess that performance” he declared flatly. “It was absolutely terrible. Lack of energy, lack of drive, just very disappointing. I’d love to tell you why, I just don’t know.”

​This registers as Waterford’s 12th defeat in 14 games since the round-robin structure was introduced to the provincial championship, a bizarre aberration given the depth of talent at their disposal in recent years.

For many of those, they have been as they were yesterday. Subdued. Lifeless. An oddly drab silhouette in the face of opponents hurling with passion and real identity.

With the benefit of that strong breeze, Cork were quickly into their stride, midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon with three points on the board inside the opening nine minutes.

His first score caught Waterford’s difficulties in microcosm, Billy Nolan’s puck-out going straight into Fitzgibbon’s welcoming palm just beyond his own ‘45’.

That was the tenor of it from the first whistle, the wind corrupting Waterford’s hurling in the shape of flustered, hasty passing and rushed shooting from often unwise angles.

Cork were 0-15 to 0-6 clear by the midpoint and it would have been more but for a courageous Nolan stop from Brian Roche on 25 minutes after the young debutant was put in behind the cover by a clever Patrick Horgan pass.

Only Stephen Bennett’s free-taking kept any semblance of life in Waterford, who would make three changes at the interval, Davy introducing Austin Gleeson, Peter Hogan and Patrick Fitzgerald.

There was momentary hope of a contest, too, Waterford necklacing three unanswered points within four minutes of the resumption, only for that hope to quickly weaken like a guttering candle, Cork duly nailing the next five scores.

Patrick Collins did make a fine 42nd-minute save from Hogan following great work from Bennett, the Cork goalkeeper relieved that his spillage of a mis-hit Bennett shot just after the resumption came to nought, TV pictures showing the sliotar roll along the goal-line without ever crossing the whitewash.

The strength of Ryan’s bench became obvious to all, too, with the likes of Robbie O’Flynn and Shane Kingston given minutes as Cork eased away into the distance.

It soon became clear that Waterford needed goals and a quick Bennett free gave Patrick Fitzgerald the opportunity to fire in a 53rd-minute pile-driver, only for the effort to be charged down.

Dessie Hutchinson did have a goal chance denied by Collins just after the hour mark, but when the rebound came to Bennett, his effort was deflected for a ‘65’. Cork’s work-rate, in other words, was simply not going to be up for debate here.

“That’s what we’ve asked the lads to do every time they put on the Cork jersey, that they leave everything out there,” said an understandably jubilant Ryan. “The way inter-county hurling is now, if you’re not going to work hard, you’re not going to get anything.”

They play Tipperary next Saturday at the same venue, while Waterford must prepare for a clash with Fitzgerald’s native county Clare on Saturday week.

“Last week, we attacked the space, but we didn’t today” said Fitzgerald. “If you let Cork get to the ball, they’re going to hurt you. We have no one to look at only ourselves. I don’t want to use excuses. Cork were better than us today all over the field.

“I’m disappointed for the fans who came down, all we can do is apologise to them. The lads kept trying, but I think, as a management and players, we’d expect more from ourselves.”

SCORERS – Cork: P Horgan 0-8 (6f); D Fitzgibbon 0-4; S Harnedy, D Dalton (2f) 0-3 each; R Downey, C Lehane, R O’Flynn 0-2 each; B Roche, L Meade, S Barrett 0-1 each. Waterford: S Bennett 0-8 (0-6f, 1 ‘65’); C Lyons, Paudie Fitzgerald 0-2 each; J Barron, N Montgomery, D Hutchinson, P Hogan, Patrick Fitzgerald, A Gleeson 0-1 each.

CORK – P Collins 7, N O’Leary 8, R Downey 8, D Cahalane 7, T O’Connell 7, C Joyce 8, G Mellerick 7, B Roche 7, D Fitzgibbon 9, S Harnedy 8, C Lehane 7, D Dalton 7, L Meade 7, P Horgan 8, S Barrett 7. Subs: R O’Flynn 8 for Dalton (49), P Power 6 for Harnedy (56), S Kingston 6 for Lehane (59), C Cahalane for Meade (64), C O’Brien for Mellerick (70).

WATERFORD:B Nolan 7, C Gleeson 6, C Prunty 7, M Fitzgerald 7, T Barron 6, C Lyons 7, J Fagan 7, D Lyons 6, J Barron 7, N Montgomery 6, D Hutchinson 6, M Kiely 6, C Dunford 6, S Bennett 8, J Prendergast 7. Subs: A Gleeson 7 for Barron, P Hogan 7 for Dunford, Patrick Fitzgerald 7 for Kiely (all h-t), C Ryan 6 for C Gleeson (41), Paudie Fitzgerald for Montgomery (65).

Referee – J Owens (Wexford).