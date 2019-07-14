Cork stunned at Croke Park as slick second-half display leaves Cats purring

Kilkenny are back in the big time after overcoming the challenge of Cork in Croke Park to set up a mouth-watering All-Ireland semi-final pairing against champions Limerick later this month.

Kilkenny are back in the big time after overcoming the challenge of Cork in Croke Park to set up a mouth-watering All-Ireland semi-final pairing against champions Limerick later this month.

Even though Cork full forward Patrick Horgan scored 3-10 it wasn't enough to save the season. Too many of his colleagues went missing and three of his colleague were replaced as the Rebels suffered a serious third quarter fade out.

TJ Reid hit 0-10 from frees but ultimately it was three substitutes Walter Walsh, Billy Ryan and Bill Sheehan who did most of the damage at the business end of the contest hitting 0-6 from play to see Kilkenny over the line after Horgan's 55th goal set up a grand stand finish.

Cork wasted a host of chances in the first half which ultimately came back to haunt them and the result has raised doubts about the standard of hurling in the respective provinces. But the bottom line is that under Brian Cody Kilkenny can never be discounted regardless of whether they are favourites or not.

Richie Hogan started his first championship in 2019 for Kilkenny, former minor star Conor Browne made his debut at midfield while Cillian Buckley and John Donnelly returned at wing back and corner-forward respectively.

There were positional switches in the Cork defence with Stephen McDonnell moving to centre back to police Kilkenny danger-man TJ Reid while Niall O'Leary dropped back into the full-back line.

The Rebels, bidding for their first win in Croke Park since 2013, make a sensational start and were 1-1 to no score ahead after three and a a half minutes. The goal came from a converted penalty from Patrick Horgan after Alan Cadogan was hauled down by Paul Murphy.

It took have been worse for Kilkenny as it took a brilliant save from Eoin Murphy to deny Cork a second goal after Cadogan had sprinted away from Paul Murphy.

GAA Newsletter

Both sides pulled a lot of players into the middle third of the field with Richie Hogan and Colin Fennelly operating as a two-man full forward at one end and Horgan and Cadogan doing likewise for Cork at the other end.

Kilkenny gradually worked their way back into the contest hitting the next three points before scoring a goal in the tenth minute. Initially Adrian Mullen went past Mark Coleman on the Cusack Stand side before linking up with Colin Fennelly whose strength took him by Eoin Cadogan and then he batted the ball past Anthony Nash.

Possession wise Cork dominated the next twenty minutes but their long range shooting was woeful as they recorded seven wides compared to Kilkenny's three.

A Mark Coleman point in the 20th minute made it all square for the first time and the sides exchanged points before Cork struck for their second goal in the 27th minute.

Ironically in the sequence of plays immediately before the score Cork had been blocked down three times. But from the last block-down Cork recovered possession and the sliotar was played through to Darragh Fitzgibbon who found Horgan and though he fell he managed to beat Murphy while balanced on one knee.

Kilkenny hit the next two points to level the game for the fifth time before points from Cadogan and Horgan (free), which brought his first half tally to 2-6, gave the Rebels a 2-10 to 1-11 advantage at the break.

It was the Cats who made a sensational start to the second half with a goal within a minute. Cork lost a puck-out and the long drive was diverted by Colin Fennelly into the path of Richie Hogan who was inside Sean O'Donoghue and he made no mistake from close range.

Overall there was significant more energy about the Kilkenny performance at the start of the second half with three Reid frees and points from play by Adrian Mullen and Richie Leahy as well as a monster free from goalkeeper Eoin Murphy giving the Cats a six point advantage by the 47th minute.

By then Cork had withdrawn two of their half forwards, Conor Lehane and Daniel Kearney and their season was hanging by a thread. They were eight points adrift before Seamus Harnedy scored their first point from play in the 53 minute.

But the comeback quickly gathered momentum -inevitably it was Horgan who provided the spark with his third goal in the 55th minute. When Cadogan hit his fourth point from play the margin was down to two points (2-19; 3-14).

Initially it was score for score down the final stretch before the Kilkenny replacements Walter Walsh, Billy Ryan and Bill Sheehan contributed 0-6 from play to guide the Cats to their first championship win over Cats since the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final.

Scorers: Cork: P Horgan 3-10 (1-0 pen, 8f), A Cadogan 0-4, S Harnedy 0-2,, M Coleman, D Fitzgibbon 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10, (10f), R Hogan 1-2, Fennelly 1-1, W Walsh 0-3, C Fogarty, J Donnelly, B Ryan 0-2 each, C Browne, A Mullen, R Leahy, E Murphy (1f), B Sheehan 0-1 each.

Cork: A Nash; S O'Donoghue, E Cadogan, N O'Leary, M Ellis, McDonnell, M Coleman; B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon; D Kearney, C Lehane, L Meade; A Cadogan, P Horgan, S Harnedy. Subs: R O'Flynn for Lehane 45, S Kingston for Kearney 47; T O'Mahony for Cooper (injured) 49, D Cahalane for O'Donoghue 55; C Joyce for Meade

Kilkenny: E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, J Holden; P Deegan, P Walsh, C Buckley; C Browne, C Fogarty, A Mullen, TJ Reid, R Leahy; R Hogan, C Fennelly, J Donnelly. Subs: W Walsh for Buckley ht; B Sheehan for Hogan 50, J Maher for Browne 54, B Ryan for Donnelly 63,

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

Online Editors