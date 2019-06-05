Sport Hurling

Wednesday 5 June 2019

Cork star Patrick Horgan expecting Deise backlash at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for May, Cork hurler, Patrick Horgan, at PwC offices in Dublin today to pick up his award. The players were joined by PwC Managing Partner, Feargal ORourke, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthcleas Gael, John Horan, and GPA Chief Executive, Paul Flynn. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Cork star Patrick Horgan is expecting a huge kick from Waterford when the counties meet in the Munster Hurling Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night.

For the second year in-a-row, the Deise stickmen are out of the Munster round-robin with a game to play. But Horgan, today announced as the GPA Player of the Month for May, is taking nothing for granted as the big match approaches.

"It seems to be the pattern of this Munster Championship, a team takes a beating and then comes out the following week and plays for their lives. We did it ourselves against Limerick, having been beaten by seven points by Tipperary," he said.

"So we are ready for Waterford to come out and play for their pride after last weekend – and a team playing for their pride can be a very dangerous thing."

Horgan was winning the May award for a second straight year after starring in the Rebels win over Limerick last month. A win over Waterford would still give Cork a chance of recording the first three-in-a-row in Munster since Tipperary between 1987 and 1989.

