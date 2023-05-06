Cork snatch dramatic Munster draw in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after six-goal Tipperary thriller

Cork 4-19 Tipperary 2-25

A remarkable encounter between Munster rivals Cork and Tipperary ended all square at sun-drenched Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night before 36,765 enthralled fans.

Though they conceded an early goal, Tipperary controlled the match for long spells leading by five points with five minutes remaining. But Cork’s ability to manufacture goals rescued a precious point for them.

The comeback began with a three-man move involving Eoin Downey, Conor Lehane — who wasn’t deemed fit to start — and finished to the net by Darragh Fitzgibbon, who had been largely anonymous up to then.

A monster point from substitute Tim O’Mahony and a pointed free from Declan Dalton levelled the tie before the game took another dramatic twist when Tipperary substitute Mark Kehoe hit their second goal.

The sides traded points before Cork substitute Brian Hayes hit their fourth goal after a brilliant move. There was still time for each side to swap a point before the referee whistled up the tie.

The point secured leaves both teams on target to at least reach the knock-out phase of the Liam MacCarthy series, although Liam Cahill’s side are in a slightly more advantageous position.

They have the luxury of back-to-back home games in Semple Stadium in their remaining round-robin fixtures against Limerick (May 21) and Waterford (May 28). Meanwhile, Cork’s home comforts are over and they now face road trips to Ennis and Limerick for their last two games.

This was the 90th championship clash between the counties, with Tipperary enjoying a slight edge (41-39). Cork made two late changes — the injured Conor Lehane was replaced by Robbie O’Flynn, while Eoin Downey, who was suspended for the Waterford game, came into the team at the expense of Luke Meade.

On a glorious evening, Cork made an explosive start, attacking Tipperary’s puck-out and finding incredible space in the visitors’ rearguard.

But though they created three gilt-edged goal chances, only Declan Dalton managed to beat Tipp goalkeeper Barry Hogan in the fifth minute. Earlier, Patrick Horgan was narrowly wide with his effort, while Brian Roche’s attempt was saved by the goalkeeper after both had made incisive runs.

Still, the home side led by 1-3 to 0-2 after nine minutes, but Tipp settled and tagged on five points on the spin with their ability to draw frees crucial. They did lose first-choice free-taker Jason Forde with an injury after only 13 minutes, but Gearóid O’Connor proved an able replacement converting three placed balls.

Tipp’s dominance was underlined by the fact that between the eighth and 26th minutes, Cork only managed one point — a Horgan free.

Cork’s marksmanship was well below the required standard as they hit eight first-half wides — Tipp had four — and Tipp were in control leading 0-13 to 1-6.

But in the final minute of normal time at the end of the half, the game took a dramatic twist. Tipp delayed taking a sideline deep inside their own half on the stand side and coughed up possession from it.

The fleet-footed Robbie O’Flynn got a run at their defence and made no mistake from close range to revive Cork’s prospects. He was injured in the process and replaced by Shane Kingston. Tipp did hit the final point of the half from substitute Mark Kehoe to lead 0-14 to 2-6 at the break.

Cork looked more aggressive in the early second-half exchanges as Tipperary, shooting into the blinding sun at the city end, hit four wides in the first 10 minutes.

But they did take finally punish the Cork defence in the 46th minute when the increasingly influential Noel McGrath found O’Connor in a pocket of space, and though the centre forward had a lot of work to do, he made the most of the opportunity and found the net to give the visitors a five-point lead.

However, the drama was only beginning.

Scorers – Cork: P Horgan 0-8 (5f, 1 65), D Fitzgibbon 1-1, D Dalton 1-2 (1f), R O’Flynn 1-0, B Hayes 1-0, S Kingston 0-3, S Harnedy 0-3, C Lehane 0-1, T O’Mahony 0-1. Tipperary: M Kehoe 1-4, G O’Connor 1-3 (3f), J Forde 0-4 (4f), A Tynan 0-4, S Kennedy 0-3, J Morris 0-3, C Stakelum 0-1, S Ryan 0-1, N McGrath 0-1, S Callinan 0-1.

Cork:P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, G Mellerick; T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downe; B Roche, R Downey; D Dalton, D Fitzgibbon; S Barrett, R O’Flynn, P Horgan, S Harnedy. Subs: S Kingston for O’Flynn (35+1), C Lehane for Barrett (43), T O’Mahony for E Downey (49), L Meade B Roche (56), B Hayes for Harnedy (68).

Tipperary:B Hogan; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; R Maher, B O’Meara, S Kennedy, A Tynan, N McGrath; D McCormack, G O’Connor, C Stakelum; J Forde, J Morris, S Ryan. Subs:M Kehoe for Forde (16), C Bowe for Ryan (ht), J McGrath for O’Connor (53) E Heffernan for Stakelum (62), S Callanan For Bowe (69).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).