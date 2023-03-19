Cork salvage a late draw against Clare in phoney war

Cork goalkeeper Ger Collins is tackled by Clare players David Fitzgerald, r⁬ight, and David Reidy at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Cork crucially maintained their unbeaten Allianz Hurling League record ahead of next weekend’s semi-final showdown with Kilkenny after injury-time points through Conor Lehane and Conor Cahalane salvaged a share of the spoils with host Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis.

With the sides set for a Munster Championship rematch at the same venue nine weeks later, both sides were understandably cautious tactically and in terms of personnel.

However, while Cork were already confirmed as Division 1A winners with a game to spare, it was important for Clare to restore some pride especially at home following a disappointing reverse to neighbours Galway seven days earlier.

One would have to go back six years to find the last provincial rival that came out of Ennis with any National League points while it’s 14 years since Cork beat the Banner on away soil at senior level, a statistic that wasn’t altered on Sunday despite a dramatic finale.

With the wind at their backs, Clare looked set for victory when the unerring Aidan McCarthy converted a hat-trick of frees entering the final quarter at 2-17 to 2-15.

However, the dismissal of his Inagh-Kilnamona club-mate David Fitzgerald in the 65th minute did offer Cork a reprieve as they seized control for the remainder and were rewarded late scores from substitutes Lehane and Cahalane.

It was a merited outcome as the Rebels had set the pace for the majority before literally weathering the storm with a battling second half display. With the wind at their backs, Pat Ryan’s side hit the ground running, with Pádraig Power’s opportunist goal in the eighth minute cementing a positive start at 1-3 to 0-1.

That goal only seemed to anger their hosts who hit back immediately as from the puck-out Tony Kelly unleashed a powerful shot that could only be parried by goalkeeper Ger Collins into the path of David Reidy to bat the rebound to the net.

A defensive mix-up allowed Cork to raid for a second goal through Séamus Harnedy in the 24th minute to surge five in front but typifying the seesaw pattern of this open encounter, Clare responded in kind three minutes later when inevitably Aidan McCarthy was the quickest to react to pull a rebound to the net.

Trailing by 2-12 to 2-10 by half-time, Clare appeared to turn the tide as the second half developed but crucially failed to close out the contest as a relentless Cork capitalised at the death.

Scorers - Clare: A McCarthy 1-11 (9f); D Fitzgerald 0-3; D Reidy 1-0; I Galvin, R Taylor, D Ryan, R Mounsey 0-1 each. Cork: S Harnedy 1-3; C Lehane (3f), D Dalton (3f) 0-4 each; P Power 1-1; B Hayes 0-2; B Roche, J O’Connor, A Cadogen, C Cahalane 0-1 each

Clare: E Quilligan 7; A Fitzgerald 6, C Cleary 8, P Flanagan 7; D Ryan 7, J Conlon 8, D McInerney 7; S Morey 7, T Kelly 7; D Fitzgerald 7, C Malone 6, R Taylor 7; D Reidy 7, A McCarthy 9, I Galvin 6. Subs: D Lohan 6 for Fitzgerald (HT), P Duggan 6 for Galvin (57), R Mounsey 6 for Reidy (57), D Conroy 6 for Morey (62), J Kirwan for Taylor (68).

Cork: G Collins 7; N O’Leary 7, D O’Leary 6, E Roche 7; C Cormack 7, R Downey 7, C O’Brien 7; B Roche 8, E Twomey 7; D Dalton 7, S Harnedy 8, B Hayes 8; A Cadogen 6, P Power 7, J O’Connor 6. Subs: C Lehane 7 for Harnedy (29), C Cahalane 6 for Dalton (34), S Kingston 6 for Cadogen (45), G Mellerick 6 for B. Roche (55), D Cahalane 6 for D O’Leary (58)

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)