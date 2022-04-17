Cork no match for Limerick again as All-Ireland champions cruise past Rebels

At least when Cork lost last year's All-Ireland final by 16 points they were insulated by the fact that the champions had delivered one of the greatest performances by any team on the biggest day.

There was no such cushion this time however in this Munster SHC first round tie in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Limerick weren't at their best for a lot of it but they didn't have to be.

Briefly they were threatened in the early stages of both halves but with a casual shrug they dusted Cork off and were soon pulling so far clear that many in the near capacity crowd were getting up from their seats to leave long before John Keenan's final whistle.

After a relatively promising league, this was a dispiriting afternoon for Cork as once again they were racked with indecision and failed to compete physically with their masters.

It was another power-packed display by Limerick with Diarmuid Byrnes leading impressively at half-back, landing six points, half from play.

Manager John Kiely threw a curve ball before the start when Kyle Hayes was switched to full-forward with Mike Casey, back in for his first championship game since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, came into the team at David Reidy's expense.

The move barely discommoded them and when Hayes banged in a 15th minute goal it felt justified as once again he mixed power and pace so effectively, this time from closer to goal.

That goal was the platform for Limerick to lead by 2-9 to 1-8 at the break and while Cork hit the first four points of the second half, profiting from Conor Lehane's move to the half-forward line, the impetus was all too brief.

Limerick stepped it up through Cian Lynch and captain Declan Hannon while Sean Finn was again imperious in defence as they pulled clear, outscoring their opponents by 0-15 to 0-5 from the 39th minute on.

Shane Kingston had Cork off the glorious start when, after just 13 seconds, he had flashed a shot past Nicky Quaid after penetrative approach work off the throw-in from Shane Barrett and Conor Cahalane.

It mirrored his early goal in last year's and brought to four the number of successive championship or league games he has now scored goals against Limerick in.

But unlike last August, Limerick's response wasn't immediate. In fact they were a further two points behind without response before Byrnes got them off the mark from a free on seven minutes and it had a calming effect.

And by the 15th minute they were ahead for the first time as Hayes cut loose for that goal, turning sharply after gathering William O'Donoghue's ball behind the cover before accelerating clear. The angle was tight, similar to his goal against Cork in last year's Munster Championship, but he has the knack of it at this stage and hopped the shot sufficiently in front of Patrick Collins to give him no chance and 1-4 to 1-3 lead.

Just a minute earlier Aaron Gillane had a half-chance which Collins was equal to as he too made ground unchecked and you could see the pressure beginning to grow on Cork.

But they held on and actually regained the lead through Tim O'Mahony and a Patrick Horgan free to lead 1-7 to 1-5.

But Gearoid Hegarty was growing imperious with every play and he brought them level, 1-7 each, after Tom Morrissey had finally found his range having hit three wides.

Horgan briefly gave Cork the lead again from a free, quickly cancelled out by Gillane after a foul on Hegarty and then came a moment of indecision, or maybe moments of indecision, as Sean O'Donoghue was caught in possession, putting Hayes away and from his pass Gillane was in the clear for a second Limerick goal, a real punch in the gut for the home side.

Lynch followed up with his first point and when Lehane was thwarted from close range just before the break after Darragh Fitzgibbon put him it felt like Cork were running out of ideas.

They got it together briefly at the break but the gulf between these teams was evident as it ever was.

Scorers - Limerick: A Gillane 1-4 (2fs), D Byrnes 0-6 (3fs), K Hayes 1-1, G Hegarty 0-3, B Nash, C Lynch, C O'Neill all 0-2 each, T Morrissey, D Hannon, D Morrissey, P Ryan, D Reidy 0-1 each

Cork: P Horgan 0-9 (8fs), S Kingston 1-0, R O'Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane all 0-2 each, T O'Mahony, D Fitzgibbon 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, B Nash, M Casey; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; G Mulcahy, K Hayes, A Gillane. Subs: C O'Neill for T Morrissey (56), D Reidy for O'Donovan (60), O O'Reilly for Hayes (63), C Boylan for Hegarty (68), P Ryan for Mulcahy (68).

Cork: P Collins; S O'Donoghue, D Cahalane, N O'Leary; T O'Mahony, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O'Flynn, S Barrett, C Cahalane; S Kingston, P Horgan, C Lehane. Subs: S Harnedy for C Cahalane (h-t), R Downey for O'Donoghue temp (41-53) R Downey for D Cahalane (53), J O'Connor for Kingston (55), A Connolly for Barrett (55), L Meade for Lehane (60)

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)