Cork need to develop a ruthless streak

The performance of the county team invariably draws comment at annual convention and Cork’s latest failure to capture an All-Ireland hurling title didn’t go unheeded last December. The 31st win is taking its time. As he ruminated on another season in which Cork showed a talent for turning wine into water, county CEO Kevin O’Donovan admitted “the penny has dropped” about the team’s shortcomings.

Reporting on “another year with little reward” he also flagged the longer stretch back to 1998 when Cork last won the National League. That success provided a much needed act of completion for a team in the process of construction and confidence-building, an important step towards the All-Ireland which followed the next year, the wet day when Cork outscored Kilkenny and showed the greater nerve.

The too frequent absence of the same cold-blooded and pitiless streak is considered Cork’s primary difficulty now. The most peddled line is that they have the hurlers but lack that ‘killer instinct’ that marks all champions. Good to win a match, any match, and maybe two or three. Just not good enough to last the distance needed to win an All-Ireland.

Where does carelessness end and misfortune begin? The Clare equalising point in the drawn All-Ireland final in 2013 was an outrageous stroke, with massive implications, but Cork had the chance to make that game safe. Similar missed opportunity afflicted the team in losing to Waterford in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final and to Limerick a year later at the same stage. In the Limerick loss, the regret is made more everlasting and injurious by the miracle of Nickie Quaid’s save from Séamus Harnedy to deny Cork what seemed a certain goal and passage to the final.

“While a primary goal in the National League will always include blooding new players, our traditional indifference towards this competition might be worth reviewing,” O’Donovan stated in his convention report.

The league this year, starting with a match against the All-Ireland finalists Waterford today, offers an interesting voyage of discovery. But launching in May, a time Ring used to associate with the cuckoo and the signal that the serious business was about to begin, means this year’s league is less a competition than a glorified championship warm-up. Cork’s attention is on Limerick in the Munster semi-final.

Last year Cork had the winning line in sight entering the final 10 minutes against Tipperary, and the wind to their backs, but the bigger kick came from Tipp and their nucleus of old stagers. Cork had pulverised Dublin with their pace at times in the previous round. But skill and pace are only part of the winning equation. Again, with a win in their sights, they blinked.

“There is something there that we are not ruthless enough when it comes to finishing out a game and push on,” says Tomás Mulcahy, the former Cork All-Ireland winner. “It has caused them problems. Go back to the All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick, being six points up and not finishing out a game. You look at the winners of the All-Ireland, they are ruthless. We need to get a bit of ruthlessness back into our play. When we are on top we need to bury the opposition.”

John Meyler, who was a selector in 2017 under Kieran Kingston, and then managed Cork for the next two years, speaks of Cork losing the habit of winning which was once part of the county’s DNA. The habit of winning has been replaced by the habit of losing winnable matches.

“I said that, in 2018 or ’19, that we are consistently inconsistent. Go back to when Cork would have closed out those games, like in our game in 2017 against Waterford and 2018 against Limerick, we had two opportunities to get into an All-Ireland final, two points up with 15 minutes to go and six points up with eight minutes to go. You have to close out games then. It is an underlying thing.

“By winning minors and winning under 21 All-Irelands, one or two of those every 10 years, you have the habit of winning. It even goes back as far as winning the Harty Cups. That habit of winning tight games. That’s what’s missing, The hurlers are there, there is no doubt about it. It is just getting across the line when you need to get across the line.”

Meyler goes back to 2000 when he was involved with the Cork minor hurling team, losing to Galway in the final and then winning against Galway in 2001, the county’s last minor All-Ireland success. “You had (John) Gardiner and Kieran Murphy and all those guys coming out of that minor team. They were used to winning tight matches in Croke Park. That is the bottom line. Cork are getting there, that is not an issue. In 2018 we won the first round robin Munster championship. We won the ’17 Munster championship.”

Whether that muscle memory of losing matches with Cork at underage, of not closing out games, impacts in later life is impossible to say. But the cumulative effect of not winning has to have its legacy. “If I was to put my finger on it,” says Meyler, “you go back to 2017, we were beaten by Limerick in a Munster under 21 final in Limerick. I think that was a game-changer for us and it was a game-changer for Limerick. I think if we had beaten Limerick that night we would have gone on from there.”

On that Limerick team, that later won the All-Ireland, were future senior medal winners like Kyle Hayes, Seán Finn, Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch, Barry Nash, Peter Casey and Tom Morrissey. Cork fielded with Patrick Collins, the current successor to the retired Anthony Nash, Mark Coleman, Seán O’Donoghue, Declan Dalton, Robbie O’Flynn, Tim O’Mahony, Jack O’Connor and Shane Kingston. But then there are counter arguments. For years Galway won minors for fun and couldn’t transfer it to senior. Other counties claim too much success too soon can spoil a player’s appetite.

But good underage Cork teams are also coming up short. The last All-Ireland success at under 21, now under 20, was in 1998. In 2018 and ’19 they lost the All-Ireland final at the grade. But they have since won the Munster under 20 title, and will play the delayed All-Ireland final shortly.

Before his second year as Cork senior manager in 2019 Meyler introduced Doug Howlett from rugby to help with team preparations.

“I thought the All Blacks culture would rub off on the lads. He was very good. When you get to Thurles and cross the white line at 3.30 on a Sunday afternoon you have to play and Howlett was in those situations with the All Backs and with Munster. He knew how to play and how to win. That was the reason I brought him in. Here was a guy who was a winner who came from a culture of winning. The lads were delighted with him. Every little percentage you can get off anybody is critical.”

This year Cork will be using Cathal Sheridan, a sports and performance psychologist, also from a rugby background. In Tomás Mulcahy’s time they had Canon Michael O’Brien, who fulfilled that role unofficially and, by all accounts, effectively. Recent enigmatic form is compounded by the weight of tradition and expectation. The current delay of 16 years without an All-Ireland win equals the previous longest period from 1903-19. If they don’t win this year it will be an unprecedented hunger.

Mulcahy identifies a trait in the team’s play that he feels needs addressing, a tendency to play too much as individuals. “Without being over-critical of the team, sometimes you have to give the ball to a man in a better position, whereas individuals have struck for points when there was a player in a better position. When you see Kilkenny and Tipperary and Limerick, when there is a guy inside they give him the ball. At times against Dublin (last year) when on top in the second half there were opportunities to do that and we didn’t do so. You give the opposition a chance to come back at us.

“I think there are incredible hurlers there. I must say the way the pandemic ran out last year, playing the club championship first, I thought we had the best club championship in 20 years, There was a lot of good talent showed up in it. James O’Flynn, Robbie’s brother, had a great campaign, you would hope he would get a run.”

From midfield up, they are not short of firepower and options, even with Conor Lehane not included in the panel. Lehane is the perfect embodiment of Cork’s recent frustrations: a player with boundless talent and ability to influence big matches whose career has run aground due to fitful shows of form. Establishing a consistent and stable defensive spine, working with a change of goalkeeper, will focus the Cork management in the coming months. The return of Donal O’Grady may help that and bring a clearer and more efficient system of play.

Kevin O’Donovan’s convention report perked up when reflecting on “recent improvements” at underage. Today’s team includes Blackrock’s Niall Cashman, Billy Hennessy and Shane Barrett, all league newcomers. Tomas Mulcahy also warms to the efforts of One Cork, of which he is a member, launched last November to offer assistance and expertise across a range of areas, including further developing Pairc Ui Chaoimh which has attracted much negative publicity. “It has to be further enhanced by winning on the field,” says Mulcahy. “A winning Cork team lifts all boats. We need to get back to the days when you have 40-50 00 fans going to Croke Park.”

Mulcahy has a buoyancy in his voice as he talks of the prospects ahead. “For themselves as a group and as a team, they are not that far away from it. I think it is the best draw (Limerick) that Cork can get. You now have a focus. If you win that match you are in a Munster final. If you win it the whole season can take off. The confidence you’d get from it, at times it looks like we are lacking a bit of confidence.

“I know there wouldn’t be a lot of optimism in Cork in terms of winning an All-Ireland, but I think we have a very good chance to be honest with you. I think it is a great position for Cork, backed into a corner, and I think we might surprise a few people.”