Cork must be ready to get down and dirty

Jamesie O'Connor

The one certainty in today’s semi-final is that Kilkenny will make it a real battle

Seamus Harnedy epitomises the new Cork mindset. Photo: Ray McManus Expand
/

Having lost a pair of them, take it from me that All-Ireland semi-finals are for winning. And that’s something no-one does better than Kilkenny. They’ve lost just five of their last 26 semi-final appearances.

Clearly then, and because it doesn’t happen that often, last November’s loss to Waterford remains fresh in the memory. Seven points ahead and seemingly cruising to victory at half time, no-one could have envisaged them being blitzed the way they were in the third quarter. Even Cody, with all the force of his personality brought to bear, seemed powerless on the sideline to arrest the slide. Once the momentum of the match swung Waterford’s way, they couldn’t wrestle it back.

To lose a match that they seemed to be comfortably in control of will have hurt deeply. One suspects that third-quarter collapse might have been a topic of discussion in the Kilkenny dressing room last week.

