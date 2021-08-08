Cork must be ready to get down and dirty

Having lost a pair of them, take it from me that All-Ireland semi-finals are for winning. And that’s something no-one does better than Kilkenny. They’ve lost just five of their last 26 semi-final appearances.

Clearly then, and because it doesn’t happen that often, last November’s loss to Waterford remains fresh in the memory. Seven points ahead and seemingly cruising to victory at half time, no-one could have envisaged them being blitzed the way they were in the third quarter. Even Cody, with all the force of his personality brought to bear, seemed powerless on the sideline to arrest the slide. Once the momentum of the match swung Waterford’s way, they couldn’t wrestle it back.

To lose a match that they seemed to be comfortably in control of will have hurt deeply. One suspects that third-quarter collapse might have been a topic of discussion in the Kilkenny dressing room last week.

This Kilkenny team isn’t as talented as some of their predecessors, and in particular the one that dominated the first decade of the 21st century. There’s no disgrace in that. We may never see their likes again. The question is, are they good enough to win this year’s All-Ireland? I’m struggling to convince myself that they are.

Anyone studying the form over the last three weeks would have to be concerned. Wexford, Galway and Dublin were all comprehensively outclassed at times by Clare, Waterford and Cork respectively. That again brings up the debate about the relative strength of the Munster and Leinster championships. That argument has been made before and Kilkenny have delivered their answer. They can only beat what’s in front of them, but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

A Wexford side that has its limitations were three points clear with just eight minutes left on the clock, and it took a Hawk-Eye decision which overruled Conor McDonald’s last-second goal to take the game to extra time.

A Covid-hit Dublin were level with the Cats approaching half time in the Leinster final having also suffered the early loss of their full back, Eoghan O’Donnell. While Kilkenny got the job done with plenty to spare, neither of the sides they have beaten to date would rank in anyone’s top six. On that basis, the jury remains out.

Whether or not the team has improved enough since losing the final to Tipp in 2019 is a moot point. What I have no doubt about is that once again, Cody is getting the best out of the players available to him. In Eoin Murphy they still have the best goalkeeper in the country and with Huw Lawlor and Pádraig Walsh at three and six, they also boast a solid central spine. Up front, TJ Reid continues to do what TJ does, with little evidence that his powers are waning, and Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody have won the last two young player of the year awards. Cody looks a real player — physically stronger, with the ability to win his own ball — and could have had a hat-trick of goals against Wexford. He’s proving to be a real handful and Seán O’Donoghue or Niall O’Leary will have their work cut out to tie him down.

While the supporting cast doesn’t present a huge scoring threat, or outside of Billy Ryan, possess anything like the pace Cork have, they’re guaranteed to work their socks off for the cause. More often than not they’ll also make the right decisions for the team on the ball. On the bench, a fit and motivated Walter Walsh is a nice ace to have to play.

If there’s a concern, it’s that Cody has had to chop and change to settle on both a midfield pairing and the wing back positions. Michael Carey looks to have the athleticism required to suit the way Cork play. After a shaky start on Danny Sutcliffe, James Maher powered into the Dublin game and finished well, so Cody may well have stumbled on his best half-back line. Conor Fogarty’s return will add steel to the midfield, but Kilkenny don’t have the players they once had in the middle third, capable of physically setting the tone and dominating the match.

What we can say with certainty is that Kilkenny will turn up and leave everything they have on the field. Can we say the same about Cork?

In Kilkenny’s minds — and definitely Cody’s — the Cork players don’t have the same mental toughness. Every time Kilkenny have truly waged war in this fixture, bringing a raised level of ferocity, physicality and aggression, Cork have been found wanting.

To win today, the Cork players can’t afford to come off the field either out-worked or out-fought. But they’d better be ready for a battle because I’ve no doubt but that the training matches in Nowlan Park have been savage in recent weeks. Cody’s sides are forged in those conditions, which is why it was no surprise they eventually wore down Wexford a month ago. The rougher and tougher it got, the stronger Kilkenny were finishing.

Cork have better players than both Wexford and Dublin, and most disconcertingly if you’re a Kilkenny supporter, more pace than any other team in the championship.

Kilkenny will flood the middle third, concede the short puck-out to the Cork full-back line, challenge them to run it out and look to turn them over. In 2019, that worked a treat, and when the short puck-out broke down and Anthony Nash was forced to go long, Kilkenny parked their two midfielders in front of their half-back line, lorded it in the air and that was the rock on which Cork perished.

There’s no point talking about all the pace and attacking talent Cork have if they don’t have the ball. Denying them primary possession by shutting it down at source is the most effective way to combat the challenges Jack O’Connor, Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and co present.

What Cork have to prove is that they’re capable of overcoming that, and are a lot further down the path of meeting and beating that challenge. That means options off the shoulder for the player in possession, players running different angles and creating the space out the field for Patrick Collins to go long when necessary. Of course, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face, but this is the battle Cork have to at least gain some traction in.

Watching the Wexford and Dublin games back last week, it’s true that Kilkenny have evolved and are eminently capable of playing through the lines. However, they haven’t thrown the baby out with the bath water. They’re also just as prepared to be direct and go long into the opposition square. TJ and Cody are both dangerous in the air, as is Walsh off the bench. Considering how Cork play, it’s hard to imagine their training sessions have equipped them to deal with an aerial bombardment, but that’s what could be coming. Rob Downey has been excellent since filling in for Damien Cahalane at full-back in the last two matches, so how he and his colleagues in that line hold up if Kilkenny go long is pivotal for Cork.

It also won’t have been lost on Cody how Tony Kelly grabbed one out of the skies over O’Leary’s head to win the late penalty that gave Clare a lifeline. Both Cork’s corner backs have been excellent to date, especially O’Donoghue, but expect a different set of questions to be asked this afternoon. Elsewhere, Ger Millerick’s inexperience is also likely to be targeted.

Defensively, Cork will want Mark Coleman sweeping. That’s all well and good, provided the Cork midfielders and half-forwards are dropping back to cover. The Clare forwards had chances but were wasteful in possession, and while Dublin had enough of the ball to hurt Cork, they lacked the quality forwards to make it count on the scoreboard. That won’t apply to Kilkenny. Will the Cork players make those hard runs to get back in defence?

There is a red tide coming, especially when you see the success they’re starting to enjoy at minor and under 20 level. Nonetheless, questions remain about their stomach for a really big battle with Kilkenny. Until they deliver in a big match against their old rivals, all those doubts are justified.

This is a different Cork team, with a different mindset to the side that won back-to-back Munster titles in 2017 and 2018, and fell to the Cats in 2019. Nothing typified that more than Seamus Harnedy eschewing the easy point on offer late in the Clare match to set up Shane Barrett’s crucial goal. In the past, he’d have been tapping that ball over the bar.

Now, and we saw it throughout the league, Cork are thinking team rather than individual. There are goals to be got, and they are going for them. Wexford exposed enough chinks in Kilkenny’s armour when they ran at them, for me to think that Cork will get goals this afternoon, especially if they can turn the ball over in Kilkenny’s half of the field.

I’m taking a leap of faith: The Rebels to win.