Cork make three changes to team for Munster SHC clash with Limerick

Shane Kingston starts for Cork against Limerick on Sunday

Cork have made three changes from the team that lost to Clare in Ennis on Sunday last for this weekend's defining final round of the Munster SHC round robin against Limerick.

Ger Millerick, Tim O'Mahony and Shane Kingston, all substitutes the last day, come in at the expense of Tommy O'Connell, Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane who all drop to the bench.

Waterford have changed goalkeeper for their final Munster SHC game against Tipperary in Semple Stadium on Sunday as Shaun O'Brien replaces Billy Nolan.

It's the only change from the team that was so comprehensively beaten by Clare almost two weeks ago, a result that put Waterford out of the championship.

Waterford (SH v Tipperary): S O'Brien; M Fitzgerald, C Prunty, C Gleeson; I Daly, C Lyons, J Fagan; J Barron, D Lyons; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, J Prendergast; D Hutchinson, P Hogan.

Cork: (SH v Limerick): P Collins; N O'Leary, D Cahalane, S O'Donoghue; G Millerick, C Joyce, R Downey; B Roche, L Meade; T O'Mahony, D Fitzgibbon; D Dalton, S Kingston, P Horgan, S Harnedy. Subs: G Collins, E Downey, T O'Connell, E Twomey, C Cahalane, S Twomey, S Barrett, A Cadogan, B Hayes, C Lehane, P Power.