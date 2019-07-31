The Cork hurling team will be under new management next season after it was confirmed that John Meyler has stepped down after two years in charge.

The Cork hurling team will be under new management next season after it was confirmed that John Meyler has stepped down after two years in charge.

Cork looking for new boss as John Meyler leaves post as senior hurling manager

Meyler took over the then reigning Munster champions in October 2017 on a two-year deal and retained the title in his first season. However, the St. Finabrr’s man came in for some criticism following the Rebels' exit at the semi-final stage. With Cork leading by six-points with six minutes to go, Limerick forced extra-time and finished up winning by four.

A quarter-final defeat at the hands of Brian Cody’s Kilkenny this season in a game many fancied Cork to win brought further disappointment for the county.

With his two-year term now over, a statement released by the Cork county board confirmed Meyler’s exit this afternoon.

"The Cork GAA Executive has today confirmed that, following the completion of his two-year term, outgoing manager John Meyler is not seeking a further term as Cork senior hurling manager," it read.

"All in Cork GAA wish to thank John sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county.

"In more recent times, this has included a two-year term with the Cork U15/U16 hurlers in 2015 & 2016 with the group that went on to win an All Ireland U17 title in 2017.

"John had by then been appointed Cork U21 manager, while also serving as a selector in Kieran Kingston’s management team which secured Munster honours in the same year. This was followed by a two-year term as Cork senior manager which included the retention of the Munster title in 2018.

GAA Newsletter

County chairperson Tracey Kennedy added; “John has been an outstanding servant to Cork GAA in a variety of roles over many years, and I would like to thank him both personally and on behalf of Cork for all that he has done and, I am sure, will continue to do.

"We wish John, his selectors and backroom team all the best in their future endeavours and thank all involved for an immeasurable voluntary contribution over their two-year term.”

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new manager.

Early candidates for the post would include Cloyne club-mates Donal Og Cusack and Diarmuid O’Sullivan, heroes of three All-Ireland winning Cork teams, and also Denis Ring, current manager of the county’s Under-20 team

Online Editors