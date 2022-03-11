Cork legend Patrick Horgan calls for return of white sliotar

Leeside legend Patrick Horgan has effectively called for the return of the traditional white sliotar.

Horgan has made his feelings abundantly clear on what he thinks of the yellow ball introduced to hurling ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland championship.

“We used to have a great sport. #yellowout,” the veteran Cork forward tweeted, alongside a photo of the traditional white sliotar.

We used to have a great sport 😩 #yellowout 🤮 pic.twitter.com/x0XgOhupil — Patrick Horgan (@Hoggie088) March 11, 2022

The high-flying Cork hurlers are not in action this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped Horgan making more headlines. The four-time All-Star made his pithy comment in the week that the GAA launched its new ‘smart’ sliotar, to be trialled in this year’s All-Ireland U-20 hurling championship.