| 6.8°C Dublin

Cork legend Patrick Horgan calls for return of white sliotar

Patrick Horgan of Cork Expand

Close

Patrick Horgan of Cork

Patrick Horgan of Cork

Patrick Horgan of Cork

Frank Roche Email

Leeside legend Patrick Horgan has effectively called for the return of the traditional white sliotar.

Horgan has made his feelings abundantly clear on what he thinks of the yellow ball introduced to hurling ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland championship.

“We used to have a great sport. #yellowout,” the veteran Cork forward tweeted, alongside a photo of the traditional white sliotar.

The high-flying Cork hurlers are not in action this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped Horgan making more headlines. The four-time All-Star made his pithy comment in the week that the GAA launched its new ‘smart’ sliotar, to be trialled in this year’s All-Ireland U-20 hurling championship.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy