Cork lay down marker with first half blitz of Limerick to set up nine-point victory

Daire O’Leary of Cork is tackled by Conor Boylan of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

THE league’s capacity to throw up days like these never ceases to amaze.

Limerick, hurling’s pre-eminent force, were torched in front of their own people today by Cork, the team they incinerated in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Markers were laid down. Statements were issued.

Or maybe just Cork, for entirely understandable reasons, were far more tuned into this game than Limerick.

You couldn’t quite see the scars from last year’s All-Ireland final under those red jerseys but you didn’t have to look too hard to see the effects.

By half-time here, Cork’s tackle count was miles above what it was in the entire 70 minutes last August.

This was no physical mismatch.

It was sufficient to furnish them with enough chances to score 2-13 by half-time. Limerick, meanwhile, contrived to hit tally 0-5 in that same period and hit nine wides.

It was all very un-Limerick like.

They were victim to their own poor tackling and inclination to overcook good possession in their half-forward line.

And even when they were thrown a lifeline, when Shane Kingston was sent off, they hurled it straight back ashore.

Kingston, who pillaged two goals got a straight red for a shoulder into the head of Seán Finn.

The replays of the incident on TG4 had barely finished before Seamus Flanagan met the same fate for almost exactly the same class of hit on Niall O’Leary.

All enthusiasm for the second half evaporated at that stage.

Cork were significantly superior in every facet of the game anyway. But a numerical disadvantage would have at least made it interesting – not an adjective that lent itself to the second.

By the time it started, some of John Kiely’s heavier artillery were on the pitch; Diarmuid Byrnes, Richie English, Aaron Gillane and William O’Donoghue all deployed.

It had little material effect.

Cathal O’Neill got an excellent second half goal for Limerick after sharp work by Gillane but Cork, with Mark Coleman cutting off the channels superbly in his sweeper role superbly, were well in the control.

In the end, they won by nine. It could have been anything.

Scorers:

Cork: P Horgan P Horgan 0-8 (6f, 1 ’65), S Kingston 2-0, D Fitzgibbon, R O’Flynn, C Lehane, M Coleman (1f) 0-2 each, T O’Mahony, S Barrett, C Cahalane 0-1 each.

Limerick: C O’Neill 1-1, D Reidy (2f), D Byrnes (3f) 0-3 each, A Gillane 0-2 (2f), D O’Donovan, C Lynch, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CORK – P Collins; S O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, N O’Leary; T O’Mahony, G Millerick, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, C Joyce; M Keane, C Lehane, R O’Flynn; S Kingston, P Horgan, S Barrett.

Subs: C Cahalane for Keane (40), J O’Connor for Lehane (46), C O’Brien for N O’Leary (56 inj), A Connolly for Horgan (61), S Harnedy for Barrett (64), S Twomey for O’Flynn (70)

LIMERICK – B Hennessy; A Costello, D Morrissey, S Finn; C Coughlan, D Hannon, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, R Hanley; C O’Neill, C Lynch, T Morrissey; D O’Connell, S Flanagan, D Reidy.

Subs: R English for Finn (35+2 inj). D Byrnes for Coughlan (h-t), A Gillane for O’Connell (h-t), W O’Donoghue for Hanley (h-t), G Mulcahy for Reidy (48), C Boylan for O’Neill (54)

REF: S Stack (Dublin)