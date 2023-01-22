Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan sad to lose Mark Keane but hails 'fantastic' contribution of AFL-bound player

Cork hurling manager Pat Ryan has lamented the loss of Mark Keane to Australia, hailing the player’s “fantastic” contribution during the early weeks of pre-season.

It was confirmed on Friday that Keane is returning to the AFL, where he will link up with Adelaide Crows, having left Collingwood early last year.

In the interim, the Ballygiblin clubman joined the Cork hurling squad last season and was all set to continue under new boss Ryan – until Adelaide came calling.

He was even named on the Cork match programme team, at centre-back, for today’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior League final against Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Earlier this month, Keane had helped Ballygiblin to an All-Ireland junior hurling title, while his most famous footballing exploit came during the 2020 ‘Covid’ championship when he scored the last-gasp goal that propelled Cork into a Munster final and eliminated Kerry from the All-Ireland race.

"Mark has been fantastic for us,” said Ryan after watching his team’s stunning late comeback win over Tipperary. “When we came back in, he was mad to train, even when his club was in an All-Ireland final. He was mad to play below in Kerry, even though we didn't want to play him.

“This opportunity came up in the last 7-10 days. We're disappointed. We'd like to have seen where he would have got to.

“I won't say he was a fella we were taking a punt on because he was playing well with his club, but he obviously had a bit of work to do with regards going back into the back line.

“He was a fella who brought a bit of physicality, good professionalism and he was a great guy around the group as well - very popular within the squad.

“But we wish him well, and hopefully, he gets better luck than the first time when he went over there, which was during Covid. It was a very hard time for a young fella to be away over there, so hopefully he can put his best foot forward.”