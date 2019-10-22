Cork hurling boss Kieran Kingston adds Mulcahy, Corcoran and O'Connor to star-studded backroom team

Kieran Kingston has added All-Ireland winners Pat Mulcahy, Brian Corcoran and Christy O'Connor to his star-studded Cork backroom team as his second term as Rebel hurling boss kicks into gear.

Kingston returned to the Cork helm last month after two years away and he will have the assistance of former Rebel stars Mulcahy and Corcoran as well as renowned GAA journalist O'Connor in his set-up.

They will join Cork legends Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O'Sullivan in a high-profile coaching team with former skipper Mulcahy bringing a wealth of experience having coached Newtownshandrum and CIT's Fitzgibbon Cup side in recent years.

O'Connor, an All-Ireland winner with Clare, has been involved as a coach with Dublin and Galway in recent years and was expected to link up with his native Clare before Donal Moloney pulled out of the protracted race to become the next Banner boss.

Pat Mulcahy. Photo: Sportsfile

O'Connor has worked with Galway as a goalkeeping coach in recent seasons and was part of their 2017 All-Ireland-winning backroom but parted ways with the Tribesmen when Micheál Donoghue surprisingly left his post in August.

Clare's loss is Cork's gain with O'Connor set to be involved in a general coaching capacity while the role of three-time All-Ireland winner Corcoran is still unclear, although having one of the county's greatest players on board is a major coup.

Dubliner Mark Brady – who worked with Conor O'Shea's Italian rugby side at this year's World Cup in Japan – will take the reins as strength and conditioning coach as part of a stellar backroom team.

