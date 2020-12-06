Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash announces retirement from inter-county hurling

| -3.2°C Dublin
CORK’S veteran goalkeeper Anthony Nash has called time on his inter-county career after a 15-year spell in which he won four Munster titles and two All-Stars.
The 36-year-old announced his inter-county retirement on Twitter, wishing his Cork team-mates well and acknowledging that it was dream to play for the Rebels.
Just like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. Iâd like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career. It was a dream to represent Cork. Iâd like to wish Cork and my friends the best . Now for golf 😀 pic.twitter.com/qNXp5sGWCS— Anthony Nash (@AnthonyNash6) December 6, 2020
“I’d like to thank all my family, friends and team-mates who supported me throughout my career,” Nash said. “It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best. Now for golf,” Nash tweeted on Sunday afternoon.
Kanturk clubman Nash first joined Cork as back-up to Donal Óg Cusack in 2006. He started in three successful Munster campaigns (2014, 2017 & 2018) and starred in Cork’s run to the 2013 All-Ireland final.
Online Editors