Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash announces retirement from inter-county hurling

CORK’S veteran goalkeeper Anthony Nash has called time on his inter-county career after a 15-year spell in which he won four Munster titles and two All-Stars.

The 36-year-old announced his inter-county retirement on Twitter, wishing his Cork team-mates well and acknowledging that it was dream to play for the Rebels.

Just like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. Iâd like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career. It was a dream to represent Cork. Iâd like to wish Cork and my friends the best . Now for golf 😀 pic.twitter.com/qNXp5sGWCS — Anthony Nash (@AnthonyNash6) December 6, 2020

Kanturk clubman Nash first joined Cork as back-up to Donal Óg Cusack in 2006. He started in three successful Munster campaigns (2014, 2017 & 2018) and starred in Cork’s run to the 2013 All-Ireland final.

Online Editors