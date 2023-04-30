Cork get Munster campaign up and running with convincing win over out of sorts Waterford

Cork 0-27 Waterford 0-18

This was a bloodless, undramatic win for Cork as they got their Munster Championship campaign up and running against a seriously off-colour Waterford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

There was never much threat of the visitors taking anything from the game as they struggled from first whistle to get any identifiable foothold.

Cork were looking to get the Pat Ryan era off to a flyer having flattered only to deceive in a National League campaign that ended with a somewhat insipid semi-final surrender to Kilkenny.

They were up against opponents already under pressure despite an impressive opening day performance against champions, Limerick. That defeat was Waterford’s eleventh in thirteen round robin games, a record completely out of kilter with the depth of their talent pool in recent seasons.

With the benefit of a strong breeze gusting from the city-end, Cork were quickly into their stride, midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon with three points on the board inside the opening nine minutes.

His first score caught Waterford’s difficulties in microcosm, Billy Nolan’s puck-out going straight into Fitzgibbon’s welcoming palm just beyond his own ‘45’.

That was the tenor of it from first whistle, the wind corrupting Waterford’s hurling in the shape of flustered, hasty passing and rushed shooting.

Cork’s hurling was far crisper, the wind allowing them pick off points from distance against opponents really struggling to get any early flow into their game.

Only Stephen Bennett’s free-taking kept any semblance of a contest on the board and Cork might well have had a 26th minute goal when Patrick Horgan put Brian Roche in behind the Waterford cover only for Nolan to make an out standing point-blank save with his chest.

The ball did rebound to Roche – making his first championship start – and he took an easy point, stretching the Rebels’ lead to a commanding 0-12 to 0-2.

You could tell that Davy Fitzgerald just wanted to get his charges into the dressing-room at this stage and they would get to the half-time break trailing 0-6 to 0-15 and with a clear mountain now to climb.

The exchanges did find momentary heat approaching half-time when a scuffle erupted after Conor Gleeson flattened Seamus Harnedy with what looked a rugby-style tackle, but it was clear that Waterford would need their hurling to start doing the talking once play resumed.

Two of Cork’s first-half points had come from wing-back wearing number three, Robert Downey, illustrating the value of accuracy from distance when playing with the aid of such a strong wind.

The feeling at that juncture was already that Waterford would need goals and, given they were now without one in 105 minutes of Championship hurling, supporters’ hopes were bound to be threadbare.

They did resume as Firzgerald would have hoped with three unanswered points, the Sixmilebridge man having made three substitutions at the interval, but Cork were soon back in their stride with three points of their own to keep their lead commanding.

Goalkeeper, Patrick Collins, did have one worrying moment when spilling an under-hit Bennett effort in the 36th minute, TV replays showing the sliotar roll along the goal-line without crossing the whitewash.

Dessie Hutchinson did have a goal chance denied by Collins just after the hour mark but when the rebound came to Bennett, his effort was deflected for a 65.

The game duly petered out uneventfully, Cork just keeping the visitors at safe distance and setting themselves up perfectly for next Saturday’s visit of Tipperary to the same venue.

SCORERS

Cork –P Horgan 0-9 (0-7 frees), D Fitzgibbon 0-4, S Harnedy 0-3, D Dalton 0-3 (0-2 frees), R Downey, C Lehane and R O’Flynn 0-2 each, B Roche, L Meade and S Barrett 0-1 each.

Waterford –S Bennett 0-8 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), C Lyons and Paudie Fitzgerald 0-2 each, J Barron, N Montgomery, D Hutchinson, P Hogan, Patrick Fitzgerald and A Gleeson 0-1 each.

CORK:P Collins, N O’Leary, R Downey, D Cahalane, T O’Connell, C Joyce, G Mellerick, B Roche, D Fitzgibbon, S Harnedy, C Lehane, D Dalton, L Meade, P Horgan, S Barrett. Subs – R O’Flynn for Dalton (49 mins), P Power for Harnedy (56 mins), S Kingston for Lehane (59 mins), C Cahalane for Meade (64 mins), C O’Brien for Mellerick (70 mins).

WATERFORD:B Nolan, C Gleeson, C Prunty, M Fitzgerald, T Barron, C Lyons, J Fagan, D Lyons, J Barron, N Montgomery, D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford, S Bennett, J Prendergast. Subs – A Gleeson for Barron, P Hogan for Dunford, Patrick Fitzgerald for Kiely (all half-time), C Ryan for C Gleeson (41 mins), Paudie Fitzgerald for Montgomery (65 mins).

Referee –J Owens (Wexford).