Outgoing Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston will not be seeking another term, Cork GAA has confirmed in a statement this evening.

Kingston's three-year agreement came to an end with defeat to Galway in an All-Ireland quarter-final two weeks ago.

There had been suggestions that he would have dressing-room approval for another year but Kingston has taken that decision out of the equation by informing Cork GAA that he is not a runner again.

Kingston brought Cork to last year's All-Ireland final which they lost heavily to Limerick and made a poor start to the Munster Championship this year, losing to Limerick and Clare. But they recovered and should have beaten Galway in Thurles but for such profligacy.

It was Kingston's second term, having managed Cork in 2016 and 2017. Prior to that he had been a selector under Jimmy Barry Murphy.

Cork's recent back-to-back All-Ireland winning U-20 manager Pat Ryan will be a clear favourite to succeed Kingston if he is interested.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said in a statement that Kingston had left an "indelible mark" adding that he had overseen what had been "a difficult transition at times, with the introduction of a whole wave of young and exciting talent.

"There is no doubt that, given the number of players who made their debuts under Kieran, he departs safe in the knowledge that he has left Cork Hurling in a healthy state," added O'Donovan as he thanked Kingston's family.