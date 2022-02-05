Cork dismantle Clare with scoring exhibition to claim nine-point NHL Division 1A win

Shane Meehan of Clare passes under pressure from Cork players, from left, Mark Coleman, Ger Millerick, Sean O'Donoghue and Tim O'Mahony during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

After their capitulation in last year’s All-Ireland final, Cork hurlers are not going to find redemption in a league win in early February.

But you have to start somewhere. They took Clare apart with a scoring exhibition that left Brian Lohan’s men chasing shadows for most of a cold and windy evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This was a welcome first step in the rehabilitation process. They were in total control of the match from around ten minutes before half time, reacting to Clare’s first goal by shooting 1-9 without reply with the wind assistance before the interval.

Clare came back out late after half time and launched a few attacks but their first three shots returned wides and the rest had Cork picking up where they left off.

With the match in injury time, Cork led by 15 points, after a late goal from substitute Luke Meade, before the visitors hit 1-3 before the final whistle to put a small veneer of respectability on the scoreboard.

Cork showcased Ciaran Joyce, who is still an under-20 hurler, and he took his opportunity with both hands, scoring three points in a confident and sprightly start to what looks set to be a long senior career.

His third score in the second half saw him produce a burst of acceleration as he raced past the cover and shot neatly between the posts.

Beside him in the Cork midfield, Darragh Fitzgibbon was exceptional, finishing with four points from play and setting up another.

Cork’s movement had Clare’s defence struggling to cope once Kieran Kingston's side found its rhythm after a well contested opening half hour. Shane Kingston was another prominent influence, finishing with 0-9 and never out of the play for very long.

The match also marked a return to the Cork jersey for Conor Lehane who worked hard and scored an excellent first half point, before being substituted in the second half.

Mark Coleman delivered another fine performance and finished with 0-5, with both of his half back colleagues also scoring. In the middle third of the field Cork took over and dominated Clare, leaving only one possible outcome.

This never came close to matching the thrilling meeting of the counties in last year’s championship, but Clare were missing a number of key players, with Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy and John Conlon unavailable and Jason McCarthy also a late withdrawl.

Shane Meehan showed up well in the first half, setting up a goal from Mark Rodgers in the 22nd minute but once Cork got on top the supply lines were virtually closed off. In the second half Patrick Crotty came off the bench and showed a bit of cut and thrust, scoring two good points.

Cathal Malone scored five points from play, starting off like an express train with three in the opening ten minutes. But Clare badly lacked that kind of bite, with players like David McInerney and Aron Shanagher having minimal impact.

Cork took a strong wind-assisted lead (1-19 1-9) into half time with Clare seizing up completely after scoring their well-worked goal from Rodgers.

The goal had Clare 1-9 to 0-9 in front but they failed to score over the remainder of the half and couldn't respond to Cork moving up the gears.

Four minutes before Rodgers’ goal the crowd reacted angrily to an incident where Jack Browne and Lehane clashed, with the Midleton man on the ground when referee Johnny Murphy arrived over to investigate.

After consulting with the extra officials he booked both players but the Cork players confronted Browne and a brief skirmish broke out that was quickly defused.

It seemed the spark that Cork needed. Their half back line and midfield took over and they rifled a blizzard of shots at the Clare goal.

Newcomer Joyce and Fitzgibbon each pocketed two first half points, with Kingston scoring 0-5, some of those from placed balls.

Kingston was also on hand to set up the Cork goal for Tim O’Mahony in the 26th minute which gave Cork the lead for the first time. The score resulted after Cork won a Clare puck out and drove forward, Clare badly failing to track the O’Mahony's run on the overlap.

Kingston teed him up perfectly on the right side and he planted a fine shot across Either Quilligan to the far corner. Quilligan also denied a goal attempt by Shane Barrett in the first half, making a brilliant save.

From there to the interval Cork totally dominated and cleaned Clare out on their puckout. Brian Lohan has much to ponder as they prepare for the next assignment.

Scorers: Cork - S Kingston 0-9 (5fs, 1 65); M Coleman 0-5 (3fs), D Fitzgibbon 0-4; C Joyce, S Barrett 0-3 each; T O’Mahony, L Meade 1-0 each; S Harnedy 0-2 each; A Cadogan, C Lehane, P Power, R Downey 0-1 each. Clare - M Rodgers 1-5 (3fs); C Malone 0-5; D Reidy 0-3 (3fs); D McMahon 1-0; R Taylor, P Crotty, D Ryan 0-2 each; S Meehan, P Donnellan 0-1 each.

Cork: P Collins; G Millerick, N O’Leary,S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, R Downey; C Joyce, D Fitzgibbon; C Lehane, S Harnedy, S Twomey; S Kingston, A Cadogan, S Barrett. Subs: C Cahalane for Twomey (42); J O’Connor for Lehane (52), P Power for Cadogan (in 55); L Meade for Harnedy (60); R O’Flynn for Barrett (65).

Clare: E Quilligan; A Fitzgerald, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Browne, R Hayes; R Taylor, R Mounsey; A Shanagher, C Malone, D McInerney; M Rodgers, S Meehan, D Reidy. Subs: P Crotty for Mounsey (40); P Donnellan for D McInerney & D Fitzgerald for Reidy & D McMahon for Shanagher (all 55).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).