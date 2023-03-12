Cork dig deep to come from behind and secure late victory against Wexford

Shane Kingston of Cork, centre, celebrate with teammates Shane Barrett, left, and Niall O’Leary

CORK trailed for 69 minutes of this game. They played below the standard of any of their three earlier performances in the league - well below it.

And yet they still found a way to win and book a league semi-final spot with a round remaining and maintain Division 1's only 100 per cent record.

On a dank day in front of a harmless crowd in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Pat Ryan’s team struck at just the right moment; a jolt of late excitement and a fourth win from four.

It was a strange end to the day. Cork's surge was completely unsighted.

They trailed by six points ten minutes into the second half, but an opportunist goal from Pádraig Power with a delicate one-handed flick gave them some significance.

Still, it seemed that Wexford would prevail until Cork began to slowly reel them in.

They scored 2-8 in the second half from 12 scoring chances, efficiency that Wexford, with their 10 wides, ultimately couldn't match

In the 69th minute, Jack O’Connor levelled the game and then another substitute, Cormac Beausang drew across a ball in the middle of a ruck for an unlikely goal.

The rest of the afternoon had suggested something utterly different. A stimulus for Wexford’s season.

Wexford’s form hadn’t been good. Or a close relation of it.

Their most recent public appearances ended with a 23-point loss at home to Clare.

Certain vagaries can be attributed to it being ‘only’ the League. But the Leinster championship starts in six weeks and it was time Wexford shook a leg.

They duly did. Eighteen minutes in here, they had 0-5 on the board.

Lee Chin started in place of Ross Banville and hit the first two points of the game. Cork meanwhile, floundered.

Their inertia was best summed up in Wexford’s fifth point, a score that came from Eoin Downey being turned on and Rory Higgins tapping over from close range.

Cork didn’t score at all until the 20th minute and didn’t muster a point from play until 25th.

By half-time, they’d barely stirred. Wexford led by 0-10 to 0-6 and hadn’t exactly set the world alight.

Cork had submitted their worst half of the league by far but that was all rendered irrelevant by the late late show and the contribution of Ryan’s bench.

SCORERS

Cork: S Kingston 0-8 (7f), P Power 1-1, S Barrett 0-3, C Beausang 1-0, B Hayes, J O’Connor 0-1 each.

Wexford: L Chin 0-9 (6f), M Dwyer, R Higgins, S Donohoe 0-2 each, C Hearne, C McGuckin, C McDonald 0-1 each.

TEAMS

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, E Roche; E Twomey, C Joyce, T O’Connell; B Roche, L Meade; D Dalton, C Cahalane, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Power, B Hayes.

Subs: S Harnedy for Dalton (46), J O’Connor for Hayes (46), R Downey for Meade (48), C Beausang for Twomey (66), A Cadogan for Power (71)

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Donohoe, M O’Hanlon, S Reck; I Carty D Reck, C Flood; D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar; C Hearne, L Óg McGovern, C McGuckin; L Chin, C McDonald, R Higgins.

Subs: M Dwyer for McDonald (14 inj), K Foley for D Reck (34 inj), J O’Connor for McGovern (44), R O’Connor for Higgins (53), D Clarke for O’Hanlon (56 inj)

REF: S Cleere (Kilkenny)