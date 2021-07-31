Cork complete Liam MacCarthy semi-final line-up after first-half surge leaves Dubs behind

Robbie O'Flynn of Cork in action against Liam Rushe of Dublin at Semple Stadium. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

PACE, you can’t buy it. Goals, the currency of winners. These were just two of the reasons why Cork saw off a battling Dublin and advanced to an All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Kilkenny next Sunday.

The eight-point margin under the Semple Stadium floodlights was just about right, reflecting Cork’s dominance for the majority of the 70-plus minutes.

First-half goals from Tim O’Mahony – a powerhouse at wing-back – and Shane Kingston ultimately sealed the deal. And yet, bizarrely, they almost left the door ajar for Dublin.

As the clock hit the hour, Cork were eight clear and coasting. And maybe that led to some of the sleepwalking that followed. Mattie Kenny’s Dublin, for all their limitations in attack especially, refused to slip quietly into the Thurles night and, in a four-minute burst, they reeled off four unanswered points via Rian McBride, Jake Malone, Donal Burke (his fifth from play, and 13th of a prolific shift) and then skipper Danny Sutcliffe with his third.

Suddenly, the gap was down to four: were Cork about to replicate the panic stations of their injury-time escape to victory over Clare?

Not quite, as Kieran Kingston’s men reeled off the last four points – a brace of Patrick Horgan frees, one from almost another post code, sandwiching relieving scores from wandering corner-back Niall O’Leary and sub Alan Connolly.

Shaken and stirred, the Rebels march on, surely emboldened, for their Croke Park date with the Leinster champions. Where to now for Kenny remains to be seen; he has now completed three years in the job and failed to bring them beyond the glass ceiling of some uplifting wins over Galway.

There were any number of reasons why Cork started as 1/4 favourites – tradition tangled up with the more recent memory of last year’s routine six-point qualifier victory, compounded by the suspicion that the Rebels would possess too much pace and scoring options in their attacking arsenal.

But … just how trustworthy were they?

True, they had shown fortitude after falling behind Clare approaching the hour mark a week ago.

On the flip side, having then surged six points clear as injury-time beckoned, they had almost conspired to lose it at the death – and would have done so but for Patrick Collins’ priceless save from Tony Kelly to keep Cork in the championship.

So, instead of next stop oblivion, Kieran Kingston pointed the team bus in the direction of Thurles, a venue that has often resembled a graveyard for the hurlers of Dublin.

After all the Covid upheaval that disrupted his best-laid Leinster final plans, Mattie Kenny welcomed back Cian O’Callaghan and Ronan Hayes at opposite ends of the pitch. The negative flip side was the loss of a hamstrung Eoghan O’Donnell.

And, for much of a frenetically contested opening quarter, Kenny must have been more than satisfied with how his underdogs were performing.

Donal Burke settled with a point from midfield inside five seconds of the throw-in, then added a free as the visitors took the early initiative.

Gradually, Cork worked their way into the contest. By the 12th minute five of their six forwards – Kingston the odd man out – had pointed from play, yet a brace from Cian O’Sullivan and another classy effort from Burke meant the sides were still inseparable at 0-5 apiece.

Already, though, there had been an early portent of Cork’s potential to cut open Dublin via blinding pace when the jet-heeled trio of Donal Fitzgibbon, O’Mahony and Robbie O’Flynn combined up the left flank only for Dublin ‘keeper Alan Nolan to bravely block the goal chance.

But Nolan was left helpless, on 17 minutes, when O’Flynn won a Dublin puckout and fed wing-back O’Mahony, who took off from the Dublin 65m line and pressed the accelerator, then completed the mission with a rasping finish.

Dublin were still in touch at the water break, trailing 1-6 to 0-7; but as their wide count mounted, Cork’s lead started to grow in tandem with their burgeoning self-belief.

Only three Dublin players troubled the first-half scoreboard, one of them centre-back Liam Rushe. Burke had a couple of wides but was metronomic for the most part, and his eighth point – and third from play – left them five adrift as the clock hit 35 minutes.

Yet, from the next puckout, disaster. Once more O’Flynn was the conduit, cutting loose up the right wing and then fizzing a ball across in search of Horgan. It didn’t reach his intended target, but it fell kindly for the previously scoreless Kingston who pilfered his third goal in consecutive matches.

Trailing 2-13 to 0-11 as Dublin headed for the dressing-room, they resembled a team in dire needs of smelling salts.

Strangely, even though Cork appeared to look the more assured team, they lost the third quarter by a point, setting the stage for that all-too-flickering late Dublin comeback.

SCORERS:

Cork: P Horgan 0-12 (8f, 1 ‘65’), S Harnedy 0-4, T O’Mahony 1-1, J O’Connor 0-3, S Kingston 1-0, R O’Flynn 0-2, C Cahalane, S Barrett, N O’Leary, A Connolly 0-1 each.

Dublin: D Burke 0-13 (7f, 1 ‘65’), C O’Sullivan 0-3, C Burke, D Sutcliffe 0-2 each, L Rushe, C Boland, R McBride, J Malone 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CORK – P Collins; S O’Donoghue, R Downey, N O’Leary; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, G Millerick; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O’Flynn, C Cahalane, S Harnedy; J O’Connor, P Horgan, S Kingston. Subs: S Barrett for Kingston (48), S O’Leary Hayes for O’Donoghue (58), A Connolly for O’Flynn (60), B Hennessy for Meade (63), C Spillane for O’Leary (72).

DUBLIN – A Nolan; A Dunphy, P Smith, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, J Madden; R McBride, C Burke; D Burke, C Crummey, D Sutcliffe; C Boland, R Hayes, C O’Sullivan. Subs: J Malone for O’Callaghan (49), D Keogh for O’Sullivan (52), O O’Rorke for Boland (63), P Crummey for Hayes (69).

REF – J Owens (Wexford)