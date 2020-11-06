Cork are quickly becoming the Manchester United of hurling - and not in a good way

CORK remind me a lot of Man United, a great institution where an abundance of loyal fans have grown so tired of the constant let-downs and setbacks that they have just accepted it for what it is and become disenfranchised with the famed red jersey.

Soccer needs Man United at the top table like hurling needs Cork, and while others who have suffered at the hands of the Rebels wouldn’t be as quick to hold the same sentiment, I’d love nothing more than to see them competing for All-Ireland titles again.

It’s 15 years since they last reached the promised land and going on last week’s performance against Waterford, where there was no fire in the belly and work-rate was non-existent, it could well be 16 after Saturday unless reality really hits home to the squad.

Cork are traditionalists who were once feared by other hurling superpowers, but that red jersey no longer holds the same psychological barrier that a black and amber or a blue and gold shirt might have over teams, even if Kilkenny and Tipp are down bodies.

I often wonder if the current squad realise the value of wearing that jersey, a fabric which is steeped in Irish sporting tradition. I was glued to ‘Nationwide’ last Friday night for the programme celebrating Christy Ring’s life on what would have been his 100th birthday.

I’ve always been fascinated by what Ring did for Cork and the regard with which he is held in around the county, and the country, highlighted by that iconic picture of his arm in a sling on Munster final day in 1957 as he traded words with Mick Mackey at the back of the goal while trudging off injured.

A performance was required from Kieran Kingston’s side to fit the legacy that he, and many others, left for the Cork jersey, but that display never materialised and Ring would have been turning in his grave with the effort which they gave after a limp showing.

It was a four-point hammering with Waterford delivering a performance to be proud of and an uplifting result. It was full of guts with bodies on the line, high energy and a collective effort to a system which got total buy-in and restored pride back into the jersey.

It was epitomised by Cahill’s clenched fists after the final whistle before embracing his management team and I loved his reaction. It tells me that Waterford are in a really good place and on the right trajectory but the opposite can be said of Cork as their downward spiral continues.

One week later later we are left pondering the same question: Where to now for Cork? It’s a question that has been asked over and over again throughout the course of the last decade with largely the same personnel on board.

While there have been some good days, the bad times are definitely outweighing the good and it’s simply just not good satisfactory for a county like Cork. It shouldn’t be accepted given the talent at their disposal and the greats who soldiered before them.

If I was Kingston, I’d be laying it all on the line to the players. There may be an asterisk beside this championship given everything that is happening in the world but the penny has to drop that last week simply can’t be accepted and that you won’t have a chance to wear the Cork jersey next year unless you go out and fight for your life.

If Cork limp out of the championship this weekend, I’d expect a massive cull from Kingston, something similar to what Derek McGrath did in Waterford after his first season in charge, and Kingston needs to emphasise that if they don’t put it all out there he’ll find other players that will.

If the tide hasn’t turned in Cork’s favour following Kingston’s second term in charge, the time may also be getting nearer for Rebel chiefs to swallow their pride and finally appoint an outside manager to ruffle some feathers and halt their disastrous slide.

Cork need to deliver because they’re meeting a Dublin side which will be buoyed by their second-half comeback against Kilkenny and they will surely have their best 15 starting this time with Eamonn ‘Trollier’ Dillon and Ronan Hayes in from the off.

Mattie Kenny is expected to detail Eoghan O’Donnell to keep tabs on Patrick Horgan, while Conor Burke goes on sweeping duty. The Dubs will sense that this is a glorious opportunity to overturn Cork and it’s an ideal time to face the Rebels.

The Dubs probably aren’t getting the respect they deserve for snuffing out the Cats in the second half last week and they have the attackers to trouble a Cork defence that was very uncomfortable when Waterford went at them at pace down the middle last weekend.

The concession of soft, lazy frees has to be a concern, with Colm Spillane and Eoin Cadogan badly needed at the back, while the loss of Darragh Fitzgibbon and the battle between O’Donnell and Horgan might ultimately decide it.

We’ve been down this rocky road before with Cork bouncing back from a defeat and blowing teams away the following week – take their comprehensive victory over Limerick last year for example – but the loss of Fitzgibbon sways me towards the Dubs, and if they can jump the hurdle they could take down another big name before this championship concludes.

Elsewhere, Clare and Laois collide in the other qualifier after a pleasing draw for both. They clashed in the League earlier this year and it was a sticky affair for the Banner before they pulled away to win by eight.

It might play out similar enough in Nowlan Park, with Clare to prevail, but I’d expect Laois to bring more to the table than they did against the Dubs and perhaps they can take Brian Lohan’s weakened side down the home straight before giving best.