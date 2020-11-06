| 8.3°C Dublin

Cork are quickly becoming the Manchester United of hurling - and not in a good way

John Mullane

Cork haven't won an All-Ireland hurling title since 2005. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork haven't won an All-Ireland hurling title since 2005. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CORK remind me a lot of Man United, a great institution where an abundance of loyal fans have grown so tired of the constant let-downs and setbacks that they have just accepted it for what it is and become disenfranchised with the famed red jersey.

Soccer needs Man United at the top table like hurling needs Cork, and while others who have suffered at the hands of the Rebels wouldn’t be as quick to hold the same sentiment, I’d love nothing more than to see them competing for All-Ireland titles again.

It’s 15 years since they last reached the promised land and going on last week’s performance against Waterford, where there was no fire in the belly and work-rate was non-existent, it could well be 16 after Saturday unless reality really hits home to the squad.

