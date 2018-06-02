Cork and Limerick could not be separated, in what was arguably one of the greatest games in Munster Championship history, with both sides producing outstanding hurling for the spectators on show in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork and Limerick play out thrilling draw at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as Munster championship takes another twist

Conor Lehane got the game's first score with a point in the opening minute, with Cian Lynch responding for Limerick moments later.

Further scores from Graham Mulcahy and Seamus Flanagan gave the Treaty County a two point lead, before the lead switched hands completely with four Cork scores in a row courtesy of Daniel Kearney, Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan and Darragh Fitzgibbon. Seamus Flanagan and Patrick Horgan traded points, before two scores from Aaron Gillane and Darragh O’Donovan levelled proceedings.

Cork moved two points ahead in the 24th minute, after an excellent effort from Daniel Kearney. Limerick were dealt a major blow shortly after, when Aaron Gillane was sent off on a straight red card, for a strike on Cork’s Sean O’Donoghue.

Referee James Owens consulted his linesman ahead of the decision but Gillane can have absolutely no complaints with the decision. Cork were on top from this point until the interval and went into the the break with a 0-14 to 0-12 advantage.

Patrick Horgan scored the opening point of the second period, with a 38th minute effort, but three Limerick scores in a row levelled the game at 0-15 apiece. Cork looked set to push on to victory after Patrick Horgan found the net in the 45th minute with a close range finish after an excellent pass by Seamus Harnedy.

Limerick responded magnificently though, with Darragh O’Donovan levelling the game heading into the final quarter.

Seamus Flanagan and Patrick Horgan traded scores, before three Limerick scores in a row gave John Kiely’s charges a three point lead.

Horgan’s free brought the gap down to two points with ten minutes remaining and Cork would have fancied themselves, playing with the aid of an extra man. Horgan and Dan Morrissey traded scores, before Tom Morrissey’s free gave Limerick a three point advantage again. Scores from Conor Lehane and Darragh Fitzgibbon left the gap at one point with four to play, before Pat Ryan missed a golden opportunity for Limerick, with Patrick Horgan then drawing the teams level with an outstanding effort.

Darragh Fitzgibbon then gave Cork the lead with a monster effort to raise the volume levels, before Diarmuid Byrnes' well-struck long range score tied things up again..

Patrick Horgan then restored his side's advantage with another free, before Kyle Hayes levelled again and referee James Owens called time on the game shortly after, to bring this absolute classic to an end. Scorers for Cork: P Horgan 1-11 (8f, 1 “65”), D Fitzgibbon 0-4, C Lehane 0-3, D Kearney and S Kingston 0-2 each, M Coleman, C Spillane and L Meade 0-1 each. Scorers for Limerick: T Morrissey 0-9 (5f), S Flanagan 0-5, C Lynch 0-3, G Mulcahy, K Hayes, D Byrnes (2f) and D O’Donovan 0-2 each, A Gillane (1f), G Hegarty and D Morrissey 0-1 each.

Cork: A Nash; S O'Donoghue, D Cahalane, C Spillane; M Ellis, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, B Cooper; S Harnedy, D Brosnan, D Kearney; S Kingston, C Lehane, P Horgan. Subs: L Meade for Brosnan (h-t), T O’Mahony for O’Donoghue (h-t), M Cahalane for Kingston (60), J Coughlan for Lehane (73). Limerick: N Quaid, S Finn, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; D O’Donovan, C Lynch; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs: W O’Donoghue for Hannon (7), D Dempsey for Hegarty (55), P Browne for O’Donovan (61), B Murphy for Mulcahy (62), P Ryan for Flanagan (64). Referee: J Owens (Wexford).

