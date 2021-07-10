| 13.5°C Dublin

Cork and Galway can motor on the road less travelled through shark tank of qualifiers

John Mullane

EXPERT VIEW

Galway's Joe Canning after his side's shock defeat to Dublin in the Leinster SHC semi-final match at Croke Park. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

It will be hard to match the drama of last weekend, but the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers are shaping up to be spectacular with sharks everywhere you look and the back door replaced by a trapdoor where no one is safe.

Dublin blew the championship wide open with their upset of Galway and it means that the path to Liam MacCarthy is fraught with danger at every turn as seven teams eventually whittle down to two over an intriguing few weeks.

Galway didn’t have this journey put into Google Maps in order to land another All-Ireland but at least they have got it out of their system at the right time with a second chance available, unlike when the Dubs dumped them out two years ago.

