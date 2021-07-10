Cork and Galway can motor on the road less travelled through shark tank of qualifiers

It will be hard to match the drama of last weekend, but the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers are shaping up to be spectacular with sharks everywhere you look and the back door replaced by a trapdoor where no one is safe.

Dublin blew the championship wide open with their upset of Galway and it means that the path to Liam MacCarthy is fraught with danger at every turn as seven teams eventually whittle down to two over an intriguing few weeks.

Galway didn’t have this journey put into Google Maps in order to land another All-Ireland but at least they have got it out of their system at the right time with a second chance available, unlike when the Dubs dumped them out two years ago.

As strange as their odds of 8/1 might suggest, Galway are a team you’d want to avoid as there will be venom in their next performance with their opponents paying the price for their failure last weekend.

Can Galway still win the All-Ireland? YES. They still have the ammunition to win it but getting the balance right and getting players in their right positions is crucial.

That starts with Joe Canning at No 14 and Dáithí Burke at full-back. There was too much moving and shaking of players and I wonder if that came from the management or the players? Shane O’Neill will have to lay down a marker, come down hard on them and say: ‘This is how it is lads’.

They are the best equipped of the qualifiers to get back to a final with too many classy hurlers not to be in the mix. The Galway mindset just wasn’t right and maybe this is the setback that they need to find their best team, much like Tipp did in 2010 and ’19, Clare in 2013 and Limerick in ’18.

Davy Fitzgerald has a tough task to get Wexford back on the horse to go again, though. They will physically recover from their epic against Kilkenny but mentally will be a different matter altogether and there’s bound to be some scarring.

With the Dubs opening the door, Davy would have sensed a cracking opportunity to win another Leinster title but how often have we seen teams being involved in thrillers before underperforming the next day and limping out of the race.

The shot in the arm which they might need is to draw Davy’s native Clare as there’ll be an edge to that clash after last year’s comprehensive defeat and there should be no problem relighting the fire.

The same could be said of Brian Lohan’s Clare after the controversy over the ludicrous sin-binning which shaped their defeat to Tipperary and further spice would be added to it as Wexford native James Owens was the man at the centre of that call.

Throw in Covid-gate as well as the ongoing Davy versus Lohan feud and we’d have fireworks right away in the qualifiers. The Tipp game was still in the balance so we’ll never know how the second half would have unfolded had Clare had 15 men.

A fully-fit Shane O’Donnell and a razor-sharp David McInerney would be a massive plus for Lohan while the same could be said for an

injury-ravaged Waterford and the one team I hope they avoid is Cork.

Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron will be a massive boost for Liam Cahill and the three-week break should allow time to re-energise, but there are nagging doubts given that the Clare defeat was the flattest display under the current regime.

If Cahill’s words in the aftermath are anything to go by, there will be changes which will keep the panel on their toes and if they can find the energy levels of last winter and the attack clicks, they’ve every chance of going on another famous run.

However, Cork and Galway will believe that they can go the whole way to the final if the draw falls in their favour. It definitely looks like there is more to come from Cork and the scoreline didn’t do justice to what they brought to the table.

There may have been eight points in it last week but Cork troubled Limerick. The penalty miss was a killer and the concession of two goals before half-time was too just much for them to overcome.

I think they’ll have a major say in things yet. The returning Colm Spillane and Bill Cooper will be big additions and if one or two like Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett show up really well in tonight’s U-20 final against Dublin, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see them start.

Patrick Horgan will not have an off day like that again and with their lightning speed and the quickness with which their game-plan is improving and evolving, they’d be the team to avoid in Croke Park. Watch this space, Cork at 16/1 might be the value bet for Liam.

Neither Antrim nor Laois will have thought about the qualifiers yet, their focus will be solely on winning today and consolidating their place in the Liam MacCarthy race.

How will Antrim react after the Dubs defeat?

They’ll be favourites going off some huge league results and that defeat of Laois in Corrigan Park while Séamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett will be looking for a season’s best to save their bacon.

Antrim are my fancy, though, as they’ve shown much more this year with Division 1 status already secured for 2022 and holding onto top tier status is a necessity.