Cootehill Celtic see off Mullahoran with ease to retain Cavan SHC crown

Holders Cootehill Celtic won pulling up as they claimed their seventh Cavan SHC title in very testing conditions at Kingspan Breffni.

With 27 titles to their name Mullahoran boasted superior experience and know-how going into the final but they never looked like adding to their 2020 victory.

Instead, the Celts were always on the front foot and a fine brace of points early on from team captain Diarmaid Carney got the Hoops into their stride.

Mullahoran were at their best in the first half and Derrick Dalton’s 22nd minute free levelled matters (0-6 apiece) for the first time in the match.

It all went horribly wrong though for the underdogs in the second half as they sought to eat into Cootehill’s 0-8 to 0-6 interval lead.

Just three minutes after the restart Mullahoran freetaker Derrick Dalton was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

Thereafter, Cootehill slowly but surely twisted the knife with good stickwork by John Carney enabling Thomas Leonard to split the posts and make it 0-12 to 0-7 after 40 minutes.

Cootehill then set sail for home when Rian Delaney made good some fine approach work by Niall Fitzpatrick and Mark Moffett to find the net with 14 minutes left to play.

Mullahoran desperately needed a goal(s) to pull the fat from the fire but Darren Sheridan’s penalty (49) flew over the Cootehill crossbar leaving Diarmaid Carney to put the icing on the cake with a terrific point seconds from the final whistle.

Scorers:

Cootehill Celtic: D Carney (0-6, 2f); R Delaney (1-3); M Moffett (0-3, 2f); T Leonard (0-2); N Clerkin (0-2, 1f, ’65)

Mullahoran St. Joseph’s: D Dalton (0-5 3f, ’65, ’65); R O’Hagan (0-2, 1f); D Sheridan (0-1, pen); B Nannery (0-1).

Teams:

Cootehill Celtic:

N Clerkin; P Jackson, D Boyle, J McKitterick; G Fitzpatrick, J Carney, P McCabe; L McKenna, C Bannon; R Delaney, M Moffett, T Leonard; N Fitzpatrick, D Carney, E Magee.

Subs; F Hughes for P McCabe (h-t); O Leddy for J McKitterick (47); R Brady for P Jackson (54); J McKay for T Leonard (54); S Denning for G Fitzpatrick (57).

Mullahoran St. Joseph’s:

D Sheridan; T Moran, D Crudden, S McKeogh; A Rabitte, M Hynes, J Coyle; E Dalton, S Sheils; B Nannery, D Dalton, R O’Hagan; R Smith, P Brady, Caolan Kelly.

Subs; H Briody for J Coyle (h-t); M Sexton for B Nannery (44); Chris Kelly for R Smith (50); C Brady for P Brady (57); C Sheridan for S Sheils.

Ref; J Clarke (Killinkere)