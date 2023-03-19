Contrasting fortunes for Glennon brothers as Galway blast past Westmeath

Brian Concannon of Galway in action against Davy Glennon of Westmeath during the NHL Division 1A match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Galway had a facile win against a gallant Westmeath outfit in Mullingar today.

The Tribesmen were three points to the good in as many minutes courtesy of Cianan Fahy, Brian Concannon and Liam Collins, and they were 0-5 to 0-0 up before their opponents struck for a hat-trick of unanswered points from the sticks of Jack Galvin, Kevin Regan and Niall O'Brien (a free).

Westmeath's fourth point came from former Galway player Davy Glennon (whose brother Ronan lined out for the winners) and the Connacht side led by 0-10 to 0-4 when Ciaran Doyle did well to get in a one-handed strike for a 28th-minute goal for the team under the tutelage of Joe Fortune (who was booked in the 25th minute).

It was 0-12 to 1-4 in Galway's favour when Concannon rifled home a great goal from a tight angle with 35 minutes on the clock. Henry Shefflin’s troops led by 1-14 to 1-5 at the interval.

In the second half, Galway were always able to pick off points when needed. Despite the home team scoring four unanswered points between the 48th and 55th minutes, the winners still led by 1-19 to 1-11 when sub Declan McLoughlin availed of one of many unforced Westmeath errors to rifle the ball past Conor Bracken in the 59th minute.

Galway scored the last 2-7 of the contest without reply from the outclassed home team. The two goals came with time almost up courtesy of Jason Flynn and Tiernan Killeen.

Scorers – Galway: E Niland 0-11 (8f, 1'65'); C Cooney 0-5; B Concannon, D McLoughlin, J Flynn 1-1 each; T Killeen 1-0; John Cooney 0-2; C Fahy, L Collins, G Lee, TJ Brennan, P Mannion, K Cooney 0-1 each. Westmeath: C Doyle 1-4 (1f); N O'Brien 0-5 (4f); J Galvin, D Glennon, K Regan 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy 6; D Morrissey 6, D Burke 7, TJ Brennan 7; P Mannion 7, J Fitzpatrick 6, T Killeen 7; C Fahy 7, R Glennon 6; John Cooney 6, L Collins 6, C Cooney 8; E Niland 8, B Concannon 8, K Cooney 6. Subs: D McLoughlin 7 for Collins (46), J Flynn 7 for C Cooney (54), G Lee 6 for John Cooney (63), Joseph Cooney 6 for Glennon (63), D O'Shea 6 for Concannon (65), M McManus n/r for McLoughlin (blood, 70+1).

Westmeath: C Bracken 6; G Greville 6, J Bermingham 7, C Shaw 5; A Craig 5, T Doyle n/r, R Greville 7; J Galvin 6, S McGovern 6; K Regan 6, C Doyle 8, E Keyes 5; N O'Brien 7, S Clavin 5, D Glennon 7. Subs: D Egerton 7 for T Doyle (inj., 8), J Gillen 6 for O'Brien (inj., 52), P Clarke 6 for Glennon (59), M Cunningham n/r for McGovern (67), C Boyle n/r for Bermingham (67), P Maxwell n/r for Galvin (70).

Ref: K Jordan (Tipperary).