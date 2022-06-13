Consistency remains a worry but Cork’s firepower spells danger for Galway

It’s funny how the season can so quickly turn. Early in the championship, Cork and Wexford were struggling big time, but here they are, just 70 minutes away from an All-Ireland semi-final.

Cork got a good battle on Saturday, with Antrim really testing them before the Rebels figured them out in the second half. They’re in a promising place now, starting to find their best 15. Ciarán Joyce at centre-back has made Cork’s defensive unit tidier and Mark Coleman has been freed up to do more hurling on the wing.

Galway, meanwhile, are trending in the opposite direction after a bitterly flat and disappointing performance in the Leinster final. Having been the top team in Leinster, they find themselves fighting for their season. What Henry Shefflin will want more than anything next weekend is his leaders to step up and deliver a performance.

For me, it’s guys like Cathal Mannion, Joseph Cooney and Brian Concannon who have to carry the can, supporting Conor Whelan more. I don’t think we’ll see anything radically different from them tactically.

What was missing was intensity. They were so flat, and now the players must show how much this matters. It’s a full season of training, and all the progress they made – beating Limerick in Limerick, topping the Leinster group – is for nothing if they get dumped out on Saturday.

One of the keys is how they deal with Cork’s forwards. Galway generally like to keep their six backs in place but Cork will move all over the place, trying to drag them out of position. Will Galway keep the six where they are? Will they drop a man back as an extra defender?

You probably need your midfielders dropping back and we can expect Cork to do that. Darragh Fitzgibbon is a link man who carries the ball forward, whereas Luke Meade supplements the Cork defence, which will give Joyce the luxury of being able to sit in the six position.

For Galway, I’d be inclined to put Pádraic Mannion as the out-and-out six. He needs to be on the ball an awful lot more and I’m not sure he can do that as a deep-lying five. He can expect to be on Séamus Harnedy or Conor Lehane and those guys are not going to stand still and play around that zone. For that reason, I think we’ll see one of Galway’s midfielders playing back a bit.

This could come down to the intensity levels Galway bring, and that could hinge on how much they’re hurting from the Leinster final. I’m leaning towards Cork. They have decent momentum. They finished the Munster campaign strong. Their forward unit is humming a little bit better than Galway’s, and I’ve a feeling their energy will get them over the line; however, the consistency question still hangs over the Rebels.

Energy could also be a big factor in the other quarter-final, but it’s more the negative psychological energy Clare could be carrying. They got so high for the Munster final, but can they get in the right mindset for a similar performance?

They can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves as this is a very tricky assignment. The suspensions for Rory Hayes and Peter Duggan is an issue they could really have done without. It’s not just the obvious impact of them possibly not being on the field. It’s how much of a distraction it’ll be during their prep. It reminds me of Kilkenny getting ready for the All-Ireland final in 2010, and the will-they-won’t-they drama surrounding the fitness of Shefflin and John Tennyson.

People at home are constantly asking what’s happening and for those guys, it can be a distraction that takes players’ focus without realising it. It’ll be a few days before they know, but it’s about keeping the outside noise from seeping in. It doesn’t lend itself to a good preparation. Sometimes you can circle the wagons, build a siege mentality, but I always found having no sideshows is how you get your mentality right.

Clare will be most people’s favourite, but I give Wexford every chance. Their form dipped rapidly after the league semi-final defeat but now, after a couple of battles and a massive win in Nolan Park, they head into a quarter-final against a team they have no fear of. The concern is Rory O’Connor has found it hard to hit form, but if he can find a man-of-the-match performance, Wexford can trouble Clare. The best way to do that? Nullify Tony Kelly.

Limerick didn’t man-mark him, but that was because they’ve such belief in their system. I don’t think any other team can afford to leave him marauding on the loose. Darragh Egan knows if they curb Kelly’s influence in open play, it gives them a great chance. Conor Devitt or Damien Reck could be given that role.

This will be tight. If Clare are without Hayes and Duggan, they could be in trouble. But if they have their full posse, I think they’ll edge it.