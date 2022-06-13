| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Consistency remains a worry but Cork’s firepower spells danger for Galway

Eddie Brennan

comment

Potent threat: Cork's Conor Lehane, right, in action against Gerard Walsh of Antrim during the preliminary quarter-final at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Séamus Harnedy Expand
Seamus Harnedy Expand

Close

Potent threat: Cork's Conor Lehane, right, in action against Gerard Walsh of Antrim during the preliminary quarter-final at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Potent threat: Cork's Conor Lehane, right, in action against Gerard Walsh of Antrim during the preliminary quarter-final at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Séamus Harnedy

Séamus Harnedy

Seamus Harnedy

Seamus Harnedy

/

Potent threat: Cork's Conor Lehane, right, in action against Gerard Walsh of Antrim during the preliminary quarter-final at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It’s funny how the season can so quickly turn. Early in the championship, Cork and Wexford were struggling big time, but here they are, just 70 minutes away from an All-Ireland semi-final.

Cork got a good battle on Saturday, with Antrim really testing them before the Rebels figured them out in the second half. They’re in a promising place now, starting to find their best 15. Ciarán Joyce at centre-back has made Cork’s defensive unit tidier and Mark Coleman has been freed up to do more hurling on the wing.

Most Watched

Privacy