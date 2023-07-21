Conor Whelan: We have huge belief in Henry Shefflin and have massive respect for him

Henry Shefflin cut a disconsolate figure after Galway’s exit to Limerick. For a serial winner, a second successive defeat to Limerick where it felt like John Kiely’s men had pulled further away, stung.

In his post-match debrief, Shefflin got straight to the point.

“It doesn't feel like progress now, to be honest with you,” he admitted.

The Kilkenny legend’s comments were couched in kinder words around some better Galway play this season. But for many, the tone hinted that Shefflin felt his time might be coming to an end.

But if Conor Whelan and the rest of the panel have anything to do with it, he will be in charge again next year.

“Yeah,” Whelan replied when asked if he would like Shefflin to stay on.

“We have huge belief in Henry and massive respect for him and I think people forget, I suppose, he’s travelling from Kilkenny. He has a family, he has a wife, he has a job and the players have massive, massive respect for Henry. He’s never taken one shortcut, he’s never missed a training session. He’s always been enthusiastic, always been eager and we have massive, massive belief in Henry and massive trust in him.

“People have to also understand that he’s taking on a Galway team that’s going through a period of transition and that’s a very, very tough job as well.”

Not for the first time, Galway put down a mixed year. They looked to have the spade work done in the Leinster final only to be sucker-punched by a late Cillian Buckley goal. That sent the Tribesmen off on a more demanding schedule and one that left them looking jaded down the home stretch against Limerick.

Galway went toe to toe for much of the first-half with the All-Ireland champions but fell away dramatically as the game wore on.

“To be honest, I haven't watched it back. I haven't really analysed it yet,” said Whelan. “We came out at half-time with huge belief and huge confidence, we probably felt we could have been a few more points up at half-time. But massive credit to Limerick, they managed to keep it to the bare minimum with us, going in at half-time.

“Then I suppose Limerick managed to get on top in the second-half. When a team ends up building up steam like that and gets a very strong foothold in the game, you know, credit to Limerick, they're the champions and they're the champions for a reason over the last three years.”

However, Whelan dismissed any notion that Galway failed to really believe they could see out the game from half time.

“I don't think I've ever went out on the pitch and not believed. I don't think there'd be much point in slogging from November throughout the course of the year if you're going to go up to the big days and not believe.

“I think every single player out there believes, I think every single player was working their absolute socks off. Massive credit to Limerick, they're going for four-in-a-row and they were able to get the job done. That's the huge learning for us really, that Limerick found a way. That's something that we'll take from that game and see is there something that we as a group, and we as individuals, could have done.”

Whelan put down one of his best years in the Galway jersey and believes better times are ahead.

“From my perspective, it’s still a period of transition for us. We’re still bringing through some of those successful minor teams and players like that. I think people have to understand as well that the step up is massive too.

“You can see the physique of the modern-day player and it’s probably a massive ask to expect a 17-year-old or an 18-year-old or a 19-year-old to be able to compete with that at this stage.

“In Galway we’re still trying to bring through those younger lads and trying to show them the standards that’s there and the standard that’s required to be winning Leinster finals and to be competing against Limerick and that’s still very much a challenge and something that, I suppose, as a group we’re focused on.”

