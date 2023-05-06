Conor Whelan hat-trick sets the tone as Galway thrash Westmeath

Galway 6-33 Westmeath 0-17

Galway had won both of this year's encounters between these sides by a combined margin of 41 points so it was no surprise that Henry Shefflin’s men had taken care of business well before half time in Mullingar.

The Connacht men had been far too strong in a Walsh Cup game in January and league clash in March and they left little doubt here with this game over inside the first half hour.

And they continued to pile on the misery for the evening, eventually winning out by an eye-watering 34 points.

Conor Whelan did much of the spade work and he put together a hat-trick inside ten first half minutes to end the game as a contest. Westmeath were game but it took them 21 minutes to engineer a first score from play when former Galway player Davy Glennon picked a point.

However Shefflin’s men were in total control, playing some expansive hurling, often switching the ball around the field with a speed and accuracy that Westmeath simply couldn’t cope with.

Whelan’s first goal was a case in point. Eanna Murphy found from Cathal Mannion from a puck out and he put a 70m pass into the hand of Whelan, who needed only a sniff to goal from there. He’d put his hat-trick together despite the attention of the usually excellent Tommy Doyle but it was arguably Galway’s fourth goal that was the most eye catching. Brian Concannon’s arrowed effort gave Noel Conaty no chance.

Westmeath were without the likes of Niall Mitchell, Jack Galvin and free taker Killian Doyle and they trailed by 4-16 to 0-7 at the break after a half where Galway hit just a single wide.

Whelan’s reward for his treble was to be withdrawn at the break but there was no let up from Shefflin’s men. Whelan’s replacement Declan McLaughlin grabbed an early point as Galway hit the first 1-3 of the half with Kevin Cooney getting the goal.

Galway were a little more wasteful from there as their scoring rate slowed. Still, McLaughlin added a sixth goal as they left Mullingar with the win and a much healthier score difference.

Westmeath travel to struggling Wexford next but their Leinster championship future may rest on their final round home fixture with Antrim.

SCORERS – Galway: C Whelan 3-1, E Niland 0-10 (6f 1 65), B Concannon 1-3, K Cooney, D McLaughlin 1-2 each, L Collins, C Mannion 0-4 each, D Burke 0-2, P Mannion, C Fahy, S Linnane, J Ryan, M McManus 0-1 each.

Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-10 (9f), D Glennon 0-2, J Boyle, R Greville, D McNicholas, C Doyle, G Greville 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; F Burke, G McInerney, J Cooney; P Mannion, B Burke, F Burke; C Mannion, J Cooney; C Fahy, B Concannon, K Cooney; E Niland, L Collins, C Whelan SUBS: D McLaughlin for Whelan (HT), E Lawless for D Burke, S Linnane for K Cooney (both 43), J Ryan for Concannon (53), M McManus for Collins (61).

Westmeath: N Conaty; T Doyle, C Shaw, J Bermingham; R Greville, A Craig, G Greville; C McCormack, C Boyle; K Regan, D Glennon, E Keyes; N O’Brien, J Boyle, D Williams SUBS: S McGovern for Craig (HT), C Doyle for Regan, D McNicholas for Williams (both 46), D Clinton for C Boyle (54), P Clarke for Keyes (68).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary)