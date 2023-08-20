Conor McDonald inspires Naomh Éanna to Wexford senior hurling title

Naomh Éanna 2-18 Oylegate-Glenbrien 2-12

Inspired by their high-fielding captain Conor McDonald, Naomh Éanna are Wexford senior hurling champions for only the second time after this emphatic win in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

McDonald was unplayable for much of this final and perhaps it was fitting that it was his catch and clearance from beneath his own crossbar, as Oylegate-Glenbrien were applying late pressure, that led to the game's final point at the other end from Jack Cullen.

McDonald was lord of the skies throughout and it was a trademark catch from the full-forward which gave the Gorey side their second and crucial goal as he grabbed a Jack Doran delivery above his marker Shane Reck and fired past Aaron Duggan ruthlessly for a 2-13 to 2-9 lead on 46 minutes.

Oylegate-Glenbrien had been right in it up to that point and despite playing against the wind in the second half had daylight thanks to Podge Doran's goal just after half-time to restore a three-point lead.

But there was an inevitability about it even after that as Naomh Eanna kept pressing and McDonald lurked with menace.

It hasn't been his best championship up to now but he saved the best until last, hitting 1-4.

He had Reck for company for much of it but even his county colleague couldn't suppress him.

Naomh Éanna, who also won the junior title that was the curtain-raiser here, were champions in 2018, having only graduated to senior in 2015.

But they are a club in a hurry and after losing the 2020 final, this was further validation for the work they are doing.

If McDonald was their attack leader, Charlie McGuckin rivalled him in defence. McGuckin has had an outstanding championship and recast in a wing-back position he followed it up here, landing four points from distance and making so many penetrating runs to clear danger. He was everywhere and was even behind the McDonald goal, intercepting a Damien Reck delivery and finding Jack Doran who lofted it for the captain to do the rest.

One tackle close to the stand side sideline in the second half won a free when Jack Reck was deemed to have overcarried and it lifted the roof as the Gorey contingent in the 6,800 crowd celebrated his endeavour before Cullen applied the finish.

Oylegate-Glenbrien enjoyed a lightning start, the championship's top scorer Seamus Casey getting a third goal of the campaign when he read the break from a puckout sharply, ran at pace to gather and weave by Sean Doyle in the second minute and plant past Jack Cushe.

They might have added to that short after when a miscued puckout put Podge Doran in but his shot was parried out by Cushe for a 65 which Casey converted.

A four-point lead so soon, even allowing the wind that blew in their favour, was gold for a team back in a final for the first time in 60 years, that 1963 win their only county title up to now.

Naomh Éanna did look unsettled in those early stages but calm came on eight minutes when Cullen set up Padraig Doyle for a snapshot to thieve that early momentum from their opponents that was built on when Podge Doran nailed a sideline for a 1-2 to 1-0 lead.

Oylegate-Glenbrien could never really establish a firm footing after that. They got four points clear by the 15th minute but Naomh Éanna were always in touch though they were lucky not to concede a second goal when Doyle put pressure on, Cushe spilled and Brendan Travers was there to clear his lines on 20 minutes.

In McDonald's slipstream was Cathal Dunbar who was sharp and scored two points and by the break it was 1-8 each which, given the elements, left Oylegate-Glenbrien with too much to do, even though Doran brought great control for that second goal to provide an extra cushion.

Scorers - Naomh Eanna: C McDonald 1-4, J Cullen 0-5 (4fs), P Doyle 1-2 (0-1f),C McGuckin 0-4, C Dunbar 0-2, C Browne 0-1.

Oylegate-Glenbrien: S Casey 1-7 (0-5fs, 0-2 65s), P Doran 1-2 (0-2 sls), Jack Reck 0-2, C Heffernan 0-1.

Naomh Eanna: J Cushe; B Travers, E Molloy, T Stafford; C McGuckian, C Molloy, C Ó Tuama; S Doyle, A Doyle; C Browne, C Dunbar, J Cullen; J Doran, C McDonald, P Doyle. Subs: S Og Whelan for Doran (55), E Conroy for Travers (58). Temp - E Conroy for S Doyle (26-27)

Oylegate-Glenbrien: A Duggan; D Reck; S Reck, C Hourihane; M Kelly, P Casey, M Cosgrave; P Cullen, J Reck; F Hourihane, S Casey, J Dunne; C Heffernan, P Doran, P Rowley. Subs: J Reck for F Hourihane (43), E Kelly for Heffernan (52), F Doran for Rowley (55)

Referee: Dan Crosby