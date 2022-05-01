Conor Cooney points way to dramatic Galway victory as Henry Shefflin topples his old Kilkenny master Brian Cody

Tom Phelan of Kilkenny is tackled by Padraic Mannion of Galway during the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

An injury-time Conor Cooney free earned Galway a nail-biting victory over Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium after an epic contest that Kilkenny seemed to have rescued from the fire.

Cooney’s sixth free of the afternoon arrived just seconds after John Donnelly’s 72nd minute goal appeared certain to have the game conclude in a draw.

All week, it was a game previewed through that prism of just one narrative – Kilkenny’s master coming up against his heir apparent.

And there was a visibly tense handshake between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody at the finish, the Kilkenny manager already on his way out the field to remonstrate with referee, Colm Lyons.

That said, once this remarkable game started at such a frantic pace, personalities instantly took a back seat. Galway were three points up inside the opening two minutes, a tempo that would be maintained in the scoring rate from there to half-time, by which time Shefflin’s men had built a wind-assisted 1-17 to 2-8 lead.

Expand Close Referee Colm Lyons leaves the pitch followed by Kilkenny manager Brian Cody after the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Referee Colm Lyons leaves the pitch followed by Kilkenny manager Brian Cody after the Leinster SHC quarter-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

But they were having problems on their inside defensive line, Kilkenny goaling in just the fifth minute, Eoin Cody taking on Jack Grealish before swivelling around to beat Eanna Murphy with a smart, one-handed finish.

It was Cody’s turn then to set up Billy Ryan on sixteen minutes, taking advantage of a Grealish to put the Graigue-Ballycallan man in.

That made it 2-5 to 0-9 and Kilkenny, seemingly, in the box seat, given the strong wind blowing into their faces. But their efforts at advancing the ball through short passes out of defence kept coming unstuck against Galway’s overt physicality.

Goalkeeper, Eoin Murphy, was caught out in such a fashion on 24 minutes, advancing out towards the right sideline and spooning a percentage pass that was quickly devoured by Cianan Fahy who transferred inside to Brian Concannon who then gave it to Johnny Coen to blaze an unstoppable finish.

By now, the momentum was strictly Galway’s, Joseph Cooney and Tom Monaghan dominating midfield and TJ Reid struggling to get into the game despite adopting a roving role between the half-forward and full-forward lines.

Kilkenny’s difficulties were caught in microcosm approaching the half-hour when a low Eoin Murphy delivery out to Mikey Carey was snapped up by Joseph Cooney who duly fired over the second of his three first-half points.

It was almost all Galway now, albeit they arrived at half-time far from certain that their six points lead would be sufficient.

Kilkenny duly arrived out for the restart with championship debutant, Tom Phelan, replacing the strangely out-of-sorts Reid.

Galway resumed with an immediate Conor Cooney free into the wind but would then go a deeply worrying 20 minutes without a score, Kilkenny levelling the game with points from Walter Walsh (2), three Alan Murphy frees and a further score from Mikey Carey.

Shefflin had, by now, sprung Conor Whelan from the bench, Galway now in apparent crisis mode. And Whelan then had an immediate goal chance, just failing to get to a rebound after Eoin Murphy batted away a Tom Monaghan pile-driver.

But Galway still had a three points lead entering injury-time only for Donnelly to blaze home after Darren Morrissey’s effort for a point had dropped harmlessly into Eoin Murphy’s hand, the goalkeeper duly going long.

But then the late drama of a Paddy Deegan foul on Monaghan and Cooney holding his nerve to secure the points for Galway.

Scorers: Galway – C Cooney 0-6 frees, B Concannon and J Cooney 0-4 each, T Monaghan 0-3, J Coen 1-0, C Mannion 0-2, F Burke 0-2 (two line cuts), P Mannion, David Burke and C Fahy 0-1 each. Kilkenny – A Murphy 0-5 (0-4 frees), E Cody 1-2, W Walsh 0-3, TJ Reid 0-3 (0-2 frees), B Ryan and J Donnelly 1-0 each, P Walsh 0-2, M Carey and A Mullen 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy, J Grealish, Daithi Burke, D Morrissey, P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke, J Cooney, T Monaghan, David Burke, C Cooney, C Fahy, J Coen, B Concannon, C Mannion. Subs: C Whelan for Fahy (45 mins), G Lee for Grealish (53 mins), TJ Brennan for Coen (72 mins).

Kilkenny: E Murphy, M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh, M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne, J Maher, C Buckley, W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen, B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: A Murphy for Maher (31 mins), T Phelan for Reid (half-time), D Blanchfield for Browne (44 mins), J Donnelly for Buckley (55 mins), M Keoghan for Ryan (66 mins).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).