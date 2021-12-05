Conor Cooney on song as St Thomas' outlast Clarinbridge to make it four in a row in Galway

St Thomas' powered their way to a Galway SHC four-in-a-row with Conor Cooney delivering a virtuoso display up front, firing 0-11.

With new Galway manager Henry Shefflin watching from the stands, Cooney landed five points from play with a man-of-the-match performance as the 2013 All-Ireland champions booked their place in the last four once again.

Evan Niland opened proceedings with a free in the sixth minute for a Clarinbridge club featuring in their first Galway SHC final since 2011 before Galway team-mate Cooney quickly replied at the other end.

Niall Armstrong sent over a beauty from a tight angle for Clarinbridge, but St Thomas' were left somewhat aggrieved after Darragh Burke whipped the ball to the net just seconds after referee Liam Gordon had already blown for a free.

Cooney tapped over the resultant free before a trademark point from former Galway captain David Burke, but it was Clarinbridge that led by the minimum at the first water break with points from Mark Kennedy and Mikey Daly leaving them 0-4 to 0-3 ahead.

St Thomas' raced out of the traps following the break, though, with two points from Cooney (one free), Darragh Burke and James Regan seeing them quickly open up a three-point advantage, 0-7 to 0-4.

Niland broke their stranglehold with a point from a placed ball and despite being outplayed for large chunks of the second quarter, they had the gap back to one at half-time with an exquisite effort from Gavin Lee the pick of the their points, 0-10 to 0-9.

Chances were harder to come by for Clarinbridge after the break as St Thomas' asserted their dominance with Eanna Burke and Oisin Flannery becoming hugely influential with the pair firing over a brace apiece.

They were four ahead at the second water break, 0-16 to 0-12, but Niland kept Clarinbridge in it with some with some nerveless frees from distance and his eighth free had them back to within two points by the 55th minute, 0-17 to 0-15.

Two more points from play from Cooney saw the favourites over the line, though, as they booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-final once again.

SCORERS – St Thomas’: C Cooney 0-11 (6f), Darragh Burke 0-2, J Regan 0-2, E Burke 0-2, O Flannery 0-2, David Burke 0-1.

Clarinbridge: E Niland 0-10 (9f), G Lee 0-2, M Kennedy 0-1, N Armstrong 0-1, M Kennedy 0-1, M Daly 0-1, TJ Brennan 0-1

ST THOMAS’ – G Kelly; D Sherry, F Burke, C Mahony; E Duggan, S Cooney, C Burke; David Burke, B Burke; J Regan, C Cooney, Darragh Burke; D McGlynn, E Burke, O Flannery.

Subs: V Manso for Burke (50), B Farrell for McGlynn (51), D Finnerty for E Burke inj (61).

CLARINBRIDGE – A Bindon; C Bannon, I O'Brien, O Salmon; S Kilduff, TJ Brennan, S Ryan; S Bannon, P Foley; M Kennedy, E Niland, M Daly; G Lee, C Salmon, N Armstron.

Subs: L Leen for Armstrong (44),

REF – L Gordon (Killimor)